Wind and rain is expected to slide across the Stanwood-Camano area this week, prompting forecasters to issue warnings of potential landslides.
"Well today's forecast has it all," Seattle's National Weather Service said in a tweet Tuesday morning. "Rain, mountain snow, winds, & dangerous beach conditions."
Forecasters said an atmospheric rivers — like a river in the sky — is transporting massive amounts of water vapor from the tropics to the Pacific Northwest.
The incoming storm is a "potent extratropical cyclone" stretching from Western Washington to the Aleutian Island chain of Western Alaska, forecasters said. Another storm system is following close behind en route to the Pacific Northwest, NWS said.
The first blast is expected to hit midday Tuesday, bringing 30 mph winds and 55 mph gusts out of the south and 0.5 to 2 inches of rain to the Stanwood-Camano area, forecasters said. A wind advisory has been issued for Island County from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday.
"This amount of rain will put extra pressure on soil instability, leading to an increased threat of landslides," according to the NWS. The snow level should drop to about 3,000 feet.
Recent heavy rainfall has increased soil moisture to high levels across Western Washington, forecasters warned, adding that several minor mudslides were reported over the weekend across the Olympic Peninsula.
The Stillaguamish River is forecast to crest at 11.3 feet on Wednesday, well below flood stage, according to the NWS.
🌧️ Yet another stream of moisture will spread more rain across the area into Wednesday morning. Given recent heavy rainfall, the ground is very saturated so expect urban street flooding & an elevated threat of landslides. River flooding continues at several locations. #wawx pic.twitter.com/OyKds8XmFT— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 5, 2021
🌬️Southerly winds will pick up during the day as the system moves inland. Gusty winds are expected along the coast, San Juans, Admiralty Inlet, and western Whatcom and Skagit counties. Power outages and tree damage possible in these areas. #wawx pic.twitter.com/zqskC0uogf— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 5, 2021
