The Stillaguamish River is among the Western Washington rivers expected to spill its banks on Tuesday.
The National Weather Service in Seattle issued a flood watch for rivers in northwest Washington counties, including Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Mason, Skagit, and Whatcom. In west central Washington, King, Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish and Thurston.
"Heavy rain is expected across the area through Tuesday, with the heaviest rainfall expected across the Olympic and Cascades Mountains," according to forecasters. "This will cause significant rises on rivers beginning Monday morning, with a few rivers expected to reach minor flood stage overnight Monday into Tuesday."
The Stillaguamish River at Arlington is predicted to pass flood stage of 14 feet late Monday and crest at 15.88 feet early Tuesday, according to the Weather Service. The high water would be in minor flood stage, when low-lying areas that typically flood should expect water.
The flood watch — which includes the Stanwood area — will remain in effect until 4 a.m. Wednesday.
The forecast calls for plenty of rain over the next week, including a slight possibility of some lowland snow this weekend.
Meanwhile, the Cascades are getting slammed by massive amounts of snowfall. Officials urge travelers to be prepared when crossing the mountains.
A winter storm warning is in effect through Monday night for elevations above 4,000 feet, with heavy accumulation possible, according to the weather service.
The snow level is expected to be between 4,000 and 5,000 feet Tuesday with heavy rains at lower elevations, according to the weather service.
The snow level is forecast to drop to 1,500 to 2,000 feet Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
If you plan to travel thru the Cascades tonite & MON, be sure to get the latest forecast from NWS Seattle at https://t.co/sENXFaNjf9, & latest pass conditions from WSDOT at https://t.co/r0jM3TiMCb. Know before you go! #WAwx pic.twitter.com/ylZ7alUZgo— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) January 6, 2020
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.