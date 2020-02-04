P1160692 rooster tail.JPG
Scenes from Marine Drive near Stanwood covered with floodwater at sunset Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.

Another storm is bearing down on Western Washington, pushing rivers back above flood stage and posing an increased risk of mudslides.

"Yet another potent stream of moisture will spread heavy rain across the region (Tuesday) through early Friday," according to the National Weather Service in Seattle. "River flooding is expected, especially along the rivers downstream of the central Cascades. This will also bring a threat of urban street flooding and heavy mountain snow as well as increase the threat of landslides."

The Stillaguamish River is forecast to crest 15.43 feet in Arlington late Thursday, according to the Northwest River Forecast Center.

On Saturday, Feb. 1, the river reached 19.44 feet — the 10th highest mark on record, according to the weather service. The floodwaters slowly crept through the lower valley, covering farmland from Silvana to the mouth of the river on Saturday and Sunday.

The region was treated to snow showers for most of the day Tuesday before turning to rain late in the day. Accumulations were minimal below 500 feet. 

"Heavy rain will contribute to an elevated landslide risk and area-wide river flooding," according to the Weather Service. "Heavy mountain snow Tuesday evening could impact travel over the passes."

Forecasters say yup to 4 inches of rainfall is expected in the lowlands and foothills of Western Washington from Wednesday through Friday.

"With the already saturated soils, the heavy rains will put extra pressure on soil stability, increasing the threat for landslides," weather officials said. 

On Saturday, a mudslide blocked the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Lake Samish for most of the day.

Stillaguamish 2.4.20

Stillaguamish River level forecast as of Tuesday, Feb. 4.

 

 

