Wind and rain is expected to punch the Stanwood-Camano area Friday as a strong front slides across the Pacific Northwest.

The weather system will bring 30-40 mph wind out of the south with gusts of up to 50 mph to the area, according to the National Weather Service office in Seattle. The Weather Service has issued a wind advisory through 8 p.m. Friday.

"This system is associated with relatively deep source of extratropical moisture typical in atmospheric river pattern, with elevated snow levels, heavy rain will result in rises on rivers," according to Weather Service meteorologists.

A front will bring widespread rain — up to 5 inches in the Cascade foothills — at times through early Saturday, which is expected to push the Stillaguamish River over its banks to about 14.4 feet at Arlington, according to hydrology forecasts.

"It does look like the there will be a break in the more significant precipitation as it shift south into Oregon during the day Sunday," Weather Service meteorologists said. However, forecasts continue to show a third system developing for Monday.

The freezing level could drop below 4,000 feet.

