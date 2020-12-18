Wind and rain is expected to punch the Stanwood-Camano area Friday as a strong front slides across the Pacific Northwest.
The weather system will bring 30-40 mph wind out of the south with gusts of up to 50 mph to the area, according to the National Weather Service office in Seattle. The Weather Service has issued a wind advisory through 8 p.m. Friday.
"This system is associated with relatively deep source of extratropical moisture typical in atmospheric river pattern, with elevated snow levels, heavy rain will result in rises on rivers," according to Weather Service meteorologists.
A front will bring widespread rain — up to 5 inches in the Cascade foothills — at times through early Saturday, which is expected to push the Stillaguamish River over its banks to about 14.4 feet at Arlington, according to hydrology forecasts.
"It does look like the there will be a break in the more significant precipitation as it shift south into Oregon during the day Sunday," Weather Service meteorologists said. However, forecasts continue to show a third system developing for Monday.
The freezing level could drop below 4,000 feet.
A flood watch will be in effect along @SnoCounty rivers this weekend. Up to 5 inches of rain may hit the mountains starting Saturday afternoon with snow levels rising to 6,500 feet. Minor to moderate flooding possible. @NWSSeattle river forecasts: https://t.co/3aRDQNEWbK pic.twitter.com/z8rCu1HVDD— Snohomish County DEM (@SnoCo_DEM) December 18, 2020
Gusty south winds expected today (peaking late this afternoon and early evening). Highest winds along the coast, Admiralty Inlet area, San Juans, western Skagit and Whatcom. 💨#wawx pic.twitter.com/fzTHiNrfMN— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 18, 2020
Rain across some of the area this morning. Lighter rain at times this afternoon with a cold front moving through later today into tonight. Snow levels 4000-4500 feet by late today! #WAwx pic.twitter.com/ewdGMKBuiQ— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 18, 2020
The latest rain forecast for the weekend is in and it looks soggy with high snow levels! This rain combined with the rain we'll get on Friday will cause sharp rises on area rivers and bring the potential for flooding. [CORRECTED GRAPHIC] #wawx pic.twitter.com/PfSwf9fuBl— NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 17, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.