If you want to take time to give back to the local community, circle Dec. 1 on your calendar.
For 24 hours, SCgive.org is the central hub offering Stanwood and Camano Island residents an opportunity to support a variety of projects that provide basic needs and enhance the quality of life in our community.
“The needs this year are so much greater because of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the nonprofits dealing in the human services areas,” said Bev Pronishan, Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation executive director. “The sources of revenue for nonprofits have completely dried up. At the same time, the need increased hugely. They just got buried. Local nonprofits had to lay people off, and they are still short-staffed.”
The sixth annual SC Give features 17 local organizations seeking donations for a number of local projects. For the first time, SCgive is allowing organizations to raise money for their operating costs instead of specific projects or initiatives, Pronishan said.
“We wanted to make sure they had the opportunity to get whatever they need,” Pronishan said.
She said the fundraising goal this year is $66,200. A goal-measuring bar at SCgive.org shows a running tally of donations.
SC Give began Dec. 1, 2015, when a small pilot program was conducted on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It raised $30,000 in a 24-hour period for 13 projects, directly benefiting the community. Last year, a record $70,300 was donated to support 21 projects.
The day of giving moved to a mostly online format in 2019, a step that’s proving extra helpful as many initiatives have transitioned online during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In May, SCgive participated in an additional worldwide day of giving to raise money for those in need due to the pandemic. The SC Give NOW event raised $31,900.
“We’ve been doing it online for a while, and the community is already aware of it,” Pronishan said.
Learn more at scgive.org or contact Executive Director Bev Pronishan, bev@s-caf.org or 360-424-7086.
Use SCGive.org to donate to these local causes
- American Association of University Women (AAUW): For Inspiring Young Women in Science & Tech Careers. Goal: $2,000
- Camano Animal Shelter Association (CASA): To improve the health of shelter animals. Goal: $6,500
- Camano Center: To help fund their mission to connect, enrich, and support our community. Goal: $2,500
- Shop With a Cop: For sheriff deputies to take disadvantaged children Christmas shopping. Goal: $2,000
- Camano Schoolhouse Foundation: To restore the Camano City Schoolhouse Bell Tower. Goal: $5,000
- Citizens Against Domestic & Sexual Abuse (CADA): For emergency funds for survivors of domestic violence. Goal: $2,500
- Community Resource Center of Stanwood Camano (CRC): For basic needs assistance to families and individuals. Goal: $3,500
- Foundation for Academic Endeavors (FAE): To help fund a STEM and Literacy Academy for Low-Income Students. Goal: $8,000
- Freedom Park Association: To help pay for ongoing maintenance costs. Goal: $2,500
- Hope Unlimited: To Help Keep Children Safe from Online Trafficking. Goal: $2,400
- Safe Harbor Free Clinic: To give uninsured women the gift of wellness by providing annual screenings. Goal $3,000
- Stanwood Area Historical Society (SAHS): Preserve the history of the Greater Stanwood Area. Goal: $2,500
- Stanwood Camano Food Bank Services (SCFBS): To help feed local children in need: $4,000
- Stanwood-Camano Island Rotary Foundation: To promote early childhood reading and literacy by helping Rotary provide free, age-appropriate books each month to local preschoolers from birth to 5 years of age. Goal $3,000
- Stanwood Community & Senior Center (SCSC): To help provide essential programs for vulnerable older adults so they can stay healthy and safe through the pandemic. Goal $5,000
- SHS Band Boosters: For instruments for the Stanwood High School Band. Goal: $9,800.00
- Village Community Services (VCS): To help low-income Stanwood-Camano residents gain the insight, motivation and skills they need to both secure and keep a living wage job. Goal: $5,000
- YMCA, Stanwood Camano Branch: To help parents of middle school students pay for child care during remote learning. Goal: $5,000
