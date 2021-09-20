Cases in Stanwood-Camano schools continue to pop up, local hospitals remain filled to the brim and COVID transmission rates are still hovering near record levels.
In each area — schools, hospitals, communities — officials are adapting and tweaking safety procedures to minimize risks.
But the perilous situation doesn’t appear to be registering with enough people to push cases downward, local health officials said in a media briefing last week.
Too many eligible for vaccination against COVID continue to ignore the risks to themselves and others, avoiding taking their shots and other necessary steps, said Dr. Chris Spitters, Health Officer for the Snohomish Health District.
There were 102 COVID patients being treated at hospitals in the county as of Monday, with 15 requiring mechanical ventilators to breathe. Meanwhile, the county’s 14-day COVID case rate was hovering at 447 new cases per 100,000 people – down slightly from a high point two weeks ago.
“The good news is that the rapid increase in cases that brought us to this difficult point seems to have leveled off,” Spitters said. “The bad news is that we have leveled off at an extremely high rate of transmission — as high as we’ve ever seen during the pandemic.”
Demand for COVID testing — an indicator of people worried about symptoms that may herald infection — continues to run strong. There were 20,000 COVID tests conducted in the county two weeks ago, and more than 2,000 new cases reported.
Based on current case rates, there is a 75% chance of encountering at least one contagious COVID case in every group of 100 people, Spitters said.
“We need to decrease transmission as quickly as possible or begin to face even more serious problems in accessing healthcare,” he said.
There have been about 60 COVID-related deaths in Snohomish County since Aug. 1, including 16 last week, according to health district data. A total of 698 county residents have now died from the virus.
Meanwhile, Island County reported a COVID-related death of a Camano resident last week — the fourth Camano resident to die from the virus.
In Snohomish County, the rate of new COVID cases was at 447 per 100,000 people, according to data released Monday, Sept. 20. That’s slightly down from a record-high 470 per 100,000 people two weeks prior.
In the Stanwood ZIP code, there were 59 new COVID-19 cases reported last week, according to the Snohomish Health District.
Island County COVID rate is trending up and remains much higher than during previous waves.
In Island County, the case rate increased to 243 infections per 100,000 residents from Sept. 2-15, Island County Public Health officials said Sept. 16.
Camano recorded 47 new cases last week, the ninth straight week of double-digit cases, according to Island County Public Health.
Combined, Stanwood and Camano cases recorded last week totaled 106 — bringing the total new cases since Aug. 1 to 911.
Stanwood-Camano School District reported 19 new COVID cases detected from Sept. 8-15 requiring 156 people to quarantine and three classrooms — one each at Stanwood Elementary, Cedarhome Elementary and Stanwood High — to move to remote learning.
Spitters said it appears unlikely at this point that entire school districts or schools will be shut down due to COVID.
“We still highly prioritize K-12 education,” Spitters said. “We really think it should be the last to be pulled out of action and the first to be put back in.”
School district safety procedures are meant to limit virus transmission and keep students in classrooms as much as possible. Health officials are looking at school district data that might signal areas that mitigation measures are not effective to make changes.
“I don’t think that there’s a reason to ... have a system wide backing away from in-person learning,” Spitters said. “I think that we’re kind of past that at this point.”
When students or entire classrooms are moved to remote learning, the reason is to interrupt transmission, he said. The decision to send students home is done “on a scenario-by-scenario basis,” he added.
Spitters urged those who are eligible and haven’t been vaccinated to take their shot. He also made a pitch for masking up when around people outside your home and urged avoiding, delaying or going online with all but essential gatherings.
“If it does not need to happen in-person right now, I think it’s in everyone’s best interest to reschedule or hold things online,” he said. “We need to decrease transmission as quickly as possible or we begin to face even more serious problems.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.