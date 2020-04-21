The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed parts of the high school construction, but it has fast-tracked others.
“With school closed, we’ve been able to move the schedule up on some projects,” said Liz Jamieson, construction manager for the Stanwood Camano School District.
Crews from Stanwood-based Taylor's Excavators, for example, have been able to start work earlier than planned on roadwork near the high school along both 72nd Avenue NW and 272nd Street NW. The work involves improving underground utilities, widening the road and creating a tree-lined buffer between the road and a new sidewalk.
In addition, Tayex started preparing the baseball and softball fields for artificial turf installation.
“We’re going to try to get that surfacing in earlier than planned, maybe before summer,” Jamieson said.
The street and field work are all part of the $147.5 million project approved by voters in 2017, which includes a new high school building as well as a new Church Creek Campus to house Lincoln Hill High, Lincoln Academy and Saratoga School.
While work continues on the two new buildings, the pace has slowed, Jamieson said.
“Everybody is still feeling somewhat positive that we won’t have to change the move-in date,” she said.
At times during the past month, about 80% of the needed construction workers were on site, Jamison said. But workers and subcontractors have been slowly trickling back, and the site now had about 95% of the needed workers on site as of Friday, she said.
Both Cornerstone General Contractors, which is working on the high school building, and Colacurcio Brothers, which is working on the Church Creek Campus, implemented state and federal workplace recommendations to maintain social distancing efforts and to regularly sanitize high-use areas to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“They’ve set up a good work plan,” she said. “I think that makes people more comfortable.”
However, it remains too early to know if the slowdown will affect the planned schedule to move Church Creek Campus students into the new school by fall or Stanwood High students into that new school by January.
“We are going to have to do some catchup, certainly,” Jamieson said. “... But right now, we’re operating under the assumption we will be able to catch up.
“It’s going to be a big push,” she said. “There will be lots of work this summer, but we’re optimistic.”
