Stanwood High School's Performing Arts Center will open its doors Nov. 11 for its first regular show in years.
Students will be performing "Arsenic and Old Lace" by Joseph Kesselring.
It is a dark comedy about a man named Mortimer Brewster, who tries to propose to his girlfriend but gets interrupted when he finds out his aunts have been poisoning men. On top of that, Brewster's brother, a murderer, has returned to their house.
Shenanigans ensue as Brewster tries to stop his aunts and brothers, and protect his girlfriend.
"It's got a lot of interesting characters," said theater teacher Kenneth Sims. "It's not a very traditional plot. It's a thriller, it's a comedy, it's a black comedy and it's got some wonderfully dark storylines in it."
This production marks the return to traditional plays after both the COVID-19 pandemic and the construction of the new high school.
While Sims did direct one play last year, the actors had to stay spaced out due to pandemic restrictions, and it only played for one weekend.
"This is kind of our first play that's back without any restrictions," Sims said. "Now I have a tech theater (class), we were able to build a set (and) it feels more like a regular production as opposed to something we were able to during COVID. It's a nice cast and I think they're excited to hit the boards."
The play will be performed at 7 p.m. on Nov. 11, 12, 18 and 19. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, cash only.
