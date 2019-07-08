Stanwood celebrated Independence Day with the 44th annual Fourth of July parade and Ice Cream Social. Two groups of children won awards for best costume and best depiction of history.
About a thousand people showed up for the event that Stanwood Area Historical Society has organized since 1975. The parade was longer this year, with 275 people participating, said Robin Hanks, a historical society spokesperson.
Spectators dressed in red, white and blue lined the streets to get their spots well ahead of the 11 a.m. parade. The parade started at Josephine Caring Community, went down the brick road through the west end and led everyone to the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center.
The 30-minute parade started off with a color guard of American Legion members, followed by fire trucks and vintage cars, walkers, bicyclists, dogs in costume and people marching for their favorite local election candidates.
After the parade, the historical society held a short program with patriotic music. Mayor Leonard Kelley’s speech noted our nation’s 243rd birthday and the privilege it is to live in a country where so many others would like to live.
Cash awards were presented to children, ages 12 and younger, for best costumes. Cadence, Chloe, Coleman and Collin Phillips won best patriotic costume as Rosy the Riveter, an army soldier, a firecracker and a USS Cutie Patootie.
Gabe and Merritt Wells and Brandyn Weaver took the best history prize as patriot kids and dog.
Festivities continued with ice cream and strawberries, a display of patriotic quilts that will soon be sent to wounded soldiers, tours of the “Waistlines and Hemlines” historic fashion exhibit and outdoor games for children led by Rose King.
Historical society volunteers gave out 450 ice cream sandwiches, 400 cups of ice cream, 100 cupcakes and 200 cookies.
