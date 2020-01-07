A new museum exhibit takes a long look back to Stanwood Camano’s roots and shows how this quirky two-town, two-county community came to be what it is now and how past problems inform the future.
“Centreville Forward: Little known stories of the greater Stanwood area” is the Stanwood Area Historical Society’s new exhibit upstairs at the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center. The exhibit guides visitors through eras that formed today’s Stanwood and Camano Island community.
This story starts with the settlement of Centreville, which became Stanwood. The community grew through many changes: logging, farming, the Klondike Gold Rush, a railroad that bypassed Stanwood, the twin town that sprung up, the tiny railroad that connected two rival towns, the motorist touring resorts of Camano Island, and then finally, the consolidation of two towns — Stanwood and East Stanwood.
“The past provides us clarity about the decisions we’ll make in the future. That’s why hindsight is 2020 We learn the lessons for the future by looking back at the past,” SAHS President Richard Hanks said.
Revealed
SAHS volunteers let their creativity shine as they built fresh kiosks using photographs, maps, household appliances and artifacts to give a historical perspective. They used fashions from the popular “Waistlines and Hemlines” collection.
Exhibit volunteers included Janet Mayer, Janet Larson, Sandy Robinson, Karen Prasse, Janet Utgard, Linda Albert, Diane Anderson, Ramona Snowden and Robin Hanks. Dave Eldridge identified items pulled out of storage.
Through the years, locals have donated clothing, photos and artifacts to the museum.
“That was the fun of this exhibit, pulling out the artifacts and putting them on display,” said Robin Hanks, the SAHS treasurer.
Volunteers brought gems out of storage that reveal key elements of Stanwood’s past, like a gold pan from the Klondike Gold Rush and the train bell from the “Little Dinky,” a pint-sized train that chugged the narrow gauge rails between Stanwood and East Stanwood.
Richard Hanks pointed out the bell in photos of the little Dinky. It brings history to life to see the actual bell right there, he said.
Display panels tells viewers the importance of what they are looking at with details, such as what a person needed to cross the Canadian border during the Klondike Gold Rush.
Railroad problems solved with gold
Stanwood residents out on the flats were deeply disappointed when the railroad passed by without swinging through town, Richard Hanks said. Lumber mills in Stanwood needed to get the lumber on trains two miles away. It hurt the town economically, plus a rival town sprung up at the tracks and called itself East Stanwood.
Meanwhile, gold was discovered in the Klondike area of Canada’s Yukon Territory in 1896. A good many local men made their fortunes there, whether from finding gold, selling supplies or winning wrestling matches.
The Klondike exhibit features local men who invested in Stanwood.
“The money they brought back built this town. The Klondikers are an integral part of Stanwood,” Richard Hanks said.
Klondike gold built the First Bank of Stanwood, where the Bank of America now stands. It built the H&H Railway, the train that solved Stanwood’s problem of getting lumber from the mills to Burlington Northern trains on the big tracks in East Stanwood.
Peas, a cure for the Depression
When pioneers came to this tree-covered land, they quickly built the logging industry. The loggers cut down all the trees. Stanwood Camano farms produced peas, berries and milk.
The exhibit tells how the Depression hit Stanwood in 1932; lumber mills went silent and the Carnation Condensery closed. Then in 1933, Bozeman bought the Carnation building and started processing peas, building a new industry that helped them get through hard times.
“Peas brought prosperity. Stanwood never had a bank go under during the depression,” Robin Hanks said.
Perfect surprises
In 1998, the Shroyers were moving from their home on 28th Avenue NW and found a New Perfection oil cook stove and oven in their attic. This was a surprise because they’d lived there since 1957. Relatives donated it to the museum last summer.
During the early 1900s, kerosene oil stoves were popular as cooks turned away from labor-intensive, smoky, dirty wood cookstoves. The two-burner Perfection cast iron stove used Pearl brand kerosene. When cooks wanted to bake, they grasped two handles to lift the oven — basically a steel box with a door and shelves — and placed it on top of the burners.
While researching the Perfection oven, Robin Hanks came upon a Perfection oven cookbook online. She bought it and added it to the collection. Richard Hanks serendipitously bought a Pearl kerosene crate at an antique pickers sale, not realizing what a perfect score he’d made for the exhibit — it was the fuel of choice for the Perfection oven.
A town divided
Stanwood and East Stanwood were rival towns with competing schools. For people who grew up here, the tale of Twin Cities is old hat, but the waves of people moving into the area don’t have a clue.
Janet Klett Mayer has roots here going back to her grandparents’ arrival in 1901. She was raised here, then went away and came back to a bigger perspective. She worked with Sandy Robinson on the exhibit’s consolidation era.
Rivalry was so bad, that if two teachers wanted to meet for lunch — one teacher from Lincoln and one from Stanwood High — they’d have to go out of town, Mayer said. She heard this from her mother, who graduated in 1932. The schools consolidated in 1944.
Stanwood and East Stanwood finally incorporated in 1960 as one town to pool resources for a sewage treatment system.
Looking ahead
The community is still challenged by its past, of being two towns knit together with businesses east and west and not many in the middle. On the side is a throughway to Camano Island, another integral part of this community.
“I don’t think that Stanwood has realized its identity with both sections of towns. It hasn’t forged an identity, Mayer said. “This is such a unique landscape leading to the island with the farms and the river.”
The exhibit shows how people lived and worked in this landscape.
“The Stanwood story is one of overcoming adversity. What the past tells us is how people approached diversity and overcame it — or didn’t,” Richard Hanks said. “When the future unveils some problem that we must face, we’re better educated by looking at the past to understand what we have to do. Again, that’s hindsight.”
Stanwood Area Historical Society
Stanwood Area Historical Society operates several facilities on the block of 271st Street and 102nd Avenue NW, Stanwood.
• D. O. Pearson House Museum, 27108 102nd Ave. NW — museum in the home of Stanwood’s first mayor
• Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center, 27130 102nd Ave. NW — grand hall that hosts events
• Tolin House, 27112 102nd Ave NW — SAHS office
• Eldridge Archive and Research Center--behind the Pearson House— historical records, and meeting place for Camwood Genealogy Workshop (first Mondays at 1 p.m.)
Open hours for tours of exhibits: most Wednesdays and Fridays 1-4 p.m. or by appointment. There’s no admission charge and donations are welcome.
Keep up with activities online at sahs-fncc.org and find links to SAHS’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
To volunteer, come in, leave a message at 360-629-6110 or write to SAHSrh2@aol.com.
