The new edition of the Stanwood Camano Telephone Directory is in the mail and available at stores around the region.
The area’s original local phone book and community directory is your source for quick, easy access to phone numbers, addresses and much more — including maps, calendars, puzzles, tide tables, community resources and additional helpful information.
"It's not just a phone book," said Evan Caldwell, managing editor of the Stanwood Camano News, which publishes the Stanwood Telegraphics phone book, now in its 41st year.
"You can help support our local businesses by keeping this phone book handy throughout the year. You never know when you might need it," Caldwell said. "We designed the book with local residents in mind. We want it to be a helpful resource."
More than 50 photo entries were submitted for this year’s Stanwood Camano Telephone Directory cover contest.
Staff judges narrowed the selection to a handful of outstanding photos featuring scenes epitomizing the region's iconic beauty.
Debbie Sodl of Mount Vernon submitted the winning photo, which adorns the area’s original local phone book released in June. She won the $100 Visa card.
Sodl said getting the winning photo took patience and a keen ear.
"I was at the (Skagit Valley) Tulip Festival last year and set up a tripod and just started listening for birds," Sodl said. "Once I heard them singing, I focused in."
Using her Nikon D850 and 500mm lens, she captured a Savannah sparrow singing atop a sea of tulips.
"It's a really joyful and colorful and happy image," Sodl said. "Wildlife and nature photography is my Zen; it's my church. It's where I love to be. Being out with wildlife just brings me peace."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.