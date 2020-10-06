Far fewer homes are for sale in the Stanwood-Camano area than at any point in recent memory.
Despite the slim pickings, the number of homes sold has held steady, according to data from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service.
“The lowest number of homes for sale in more than 20 years combined with the lowest mortgage rates on record are resulting in the perfect storm of frustration for buyers — but they are still out in force,” stated Windermere Chief Economist Matthew Gardner. “The few homes that are on the market are being snapped up quickly, and this excess of demand is causing record-high prices for single-family homes in the Puget Sound area.”
In the combined Stanwood-Camano area, there were 91 homes for sale at the end of August, down from 187 a year ago and more than 200 in 2018. Of the 91 for sale last month, 17 were listed for less than $400,000.
The low inventory and steady demand have pushed the median price for homes to $525,000 in Stanwood and to $574,000 on Camano. A year ago, the median price for a home in the Stanwood-Camano area was about $450,000.
The Stanwood-Camano area has between 0.8 and 0.9 months of housing inventory. Four to six months is a common indicator of a balanced market, according to industry experts.
“As people continue to seek housing outside the urban centers and within a two-hour drive of Seattle, the expected seasonal increases in prices in areas such as Island and San Juan counties have been extraordinary,” said James Young, director at the Washington Center for Real Estate Research.
Island County has seen home prices increase nearly 22% from 12 months ago. Snohomish County experienced a 17% increase, in line with much of the rest of the Puget Sound region.
However, the number of homes sold has remained steady.
There were 101 homes sold last month in the Stanwood-Camano area — one more than in August 2019. Since January, the area has seen 671 homes sell — just 10 fewer than in 2019 over the same period.
“Many buyers are bidding up their offers. We are also seeing some of the highest historical numbers of contingent offers,” said Frank Leach, broker/owner at RE/MAX and a member of the Northwest MLS board of directors.
Leach also noted builders are scrambling to get projects approved.
“Builders were looking for some relief from the COVID shutdown and a quick startup only to be faced with runaway prices on building materials and supplies, which has caused delays in delivering new homes on time,” he said.
