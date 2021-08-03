More houses are for sale these days, but they’re not lasting long even as prices march to new highs.
In June on Camano Island, there were 59 new listings — about the same as a year ago but up from May of this year. They were lasting an average of just 14 days on the market, down from 45 a year ago, according to data from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service.
In Stanwood, there were 77 new listings in June, also about the same as a year ago and earlier this spring and lasting an average of 15 days on the market, down from 28 a year prior.
On Camano, 44 homes sold in June compared to 34 a year earlier. The median price shot up to a record $649,000, up from $536,000 a year earlier.
The number of houses sold in the Stanwood ZIP code was lower than a year ago with 41 sold in June compared to 54 in June 2020. The median price of the Stanwood homes sold was $630,000 in June, up from $496,000 a year earlier.
Regionwide, there were more active listings at the end of June than at any point in the past eight months.
“Homebuyers will be happy to hear that between May and June the number of listings in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties rose, giving them more homes to choose from and possibly easing the pressure just a little,” said Matthew Gardner, chief economist at Windermere Real Estate.
However, experts warned that demand remains high, and supply is still relatively low, which helps to keep prices high.
“The local real estate market is virtually sold out in the more affordable and mid-price ranges, even into the luxury market in some areas,” said J. Lennox Scott, chairman and CEO of John L. Scott Real Estate. “This places extra focus on each new resale listing as it comes onto the market.”
Fewer than 23% of June’s listings had asking prices under $400,000.
James Young, the director of the Washington Center for Real Estate Research at the University of Washington, said the decline in active listings volume suggests homes are selling and closing very quickly once listed.
Regionwide, prices on last month’s sales rose nearly 27% from a year ago, from $465,000 to $589,000.
