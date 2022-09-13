Three Stanwood High fire cadets spent the morning climbing 2,071 stairs at Stanwood High stadium in full gear as a tribute to the firefighters who had to climb the 2,071 stairs at the World Trade Center towers
Stanwood paused Sunday morning to remember those who died during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
“This is achance to recognize those who serve,”North County Fire & EMS chiefJohn Cermak told a crowd of about 50 gathered at the Stanwood fire station. “We look outside and smell the odor of smoke and have ashes all over everything. Another calamity working upon communities and a moment to think about and thank those who serve this country in so many ways to protect us from foreign and domestic threats.”
The annual event starts with Stanwood Police and North County Fire & EMS leading a procession along a patriotic display along Highway 532 near Station 99 at Pioneer Highway.
On the south side of the highway were 343 flags representing the firefighters who lost their lives in the World Trade Center towers. Lining the north side of the highway were 82 flags to honor the fallen law enforcement personnel.
A giant American flag waved from atop a ladder truck to honor all who were killed that tragic day.
Nearly 3,000 people died when terrorist-piloted planes slammed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.
“We have to remember and honor the sacrifice made 21 years ago,” Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney said, adding that it’s important to teach children about the tragedy and “let them know how impactful 9/11 was to us.”
Stanwood Mayor Sid Roberts said though it has been more than two decades since the attacks, the memory is still an open wound.
“This is not going to heal anytime soon and some polished words … are not going to take away the pain people feel deep in their hearts,” Roberts said. “Those people that did what they did because of training, valor and courage.
“You don’t become a hero on some random day, you become a hero when you agree to join the fire or police service,” Roberts continued. “To be a hero is a choice. We can choose to be a hero in the mundane. We have heroes everywhere in our society. Let’s remember the heroism and bravery of September 11, and may it stir us to make a difference in our world.”
Camano Island
Camano Island Fire & Rescue personnel honored the firefighters who died Sept. 11, 2001, by placing the numbers “343” outlined in U.S. flags on the hillside below the Freedom Park bell at Terry’s Corner and a flag salute ceremony.
Three Stanwood High fire cadets spent the morning climbing 2,071 stairs at Stanwood High stadium in full gear as a tribute to the firefighters who had to climb the 2,071 stairs at the World Trade Center towers.
“I feel like it’s a great way to help represent our department and honor those who had fallen,” said Skyler Mora, 17.
Camano Fire cadets Mora, Michael Grennell and Brian Roodzant went up and down the stadium stairs about 60 times. The tribute took about 90 minutes wearing about 50 pounds of firefighting gear.
“I’ve always wanted to do it,” said Mora, who was inspired by the annual stair climb event at the Columbia Center in Seattle — an event he plans to participate in when he turns 18. “I’m just beginning to start getting into this brotherhood; I should do whatever I can to help honor the brotherhood.”
