Sept. 11 remembrance, 9.11.22
Scenes from the North County Fire & EMS memorial ceremony and procession Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Stanwood.

 Evan Caldwell

Stanwood paused Sunday morning to remember those who died during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“This is a chance to recognize those who serve,” North County Fire & EMS chief John Cermak told a crowd of about 50 gathered at the Stanwood fire station. “We look outside and smell the odor of smoke and have ashes all over everything. Another calamity working upon communities and a moment to think about and thank those who serve this country in so many ways to protect us from foreign and domestic threats.”

9/11

Three Stanwood High fire cadets spent the morning climbing 2,071 stairs at Stanwood High stadium in full gear as a tribute to the firefighters who had to climb the 2,071 stairs at the World Trade Center towers

