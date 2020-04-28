Eunice Brezicha made sure she pet each horse.
“This is just such a joyful thing for all of us,” the Warm Beach Senior Community resident said Friday. “This just makes our day.”
Three horses from the neighboring Warm Beach Horsemanship Program toured around the 22-acre facility, visiting many of the 325 residents either in person or through windows.
The community has been on lockdown since March 6, a week before Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-home order. There have been no confirmed COVID-19 cases there, but the staff is helping residents battle cabin fever, Executive Director Gary Dewhirst said.
“Every week we try to do something,” he said, such as dropping goodie bags on doorsteps. “We partner with the Warm Beach horse camp when we can. Right now we can’t bring the residents to the horses, so we brought the horses to the residents.”
Warm Beach Horsemanship director Lisa Tremain, volunteer coordinator Pam Whims and instructor Rachel Tilgner deftly rode their horses through the community, sometimes guiding the gentle animals right up to residents’ windows for a close-up connection.
“This was a special hug when we can’t actually hug them,” Dewhirst said. “There were some wonderful moments today. It really touched a lot of our residents.”
The equine visits plucked special heartstrings with some residents who were clearly moved by the gesture.
“You could see some tear up,” Dewhirst said. “I had to walk away a few times. I’m not surprised it made a connection.”
Some residents were excited to see familiar faces in the group from the Warm Beach Horsemanship Program. The program helps people with a variety of health conditions, including ADHD, vision issues, autism and multiple sclerosis.
“You have a lot of people talk about community, but this is what community really looks like,” Dewhirst said.
Joan Stubblebine, a Warm Beach Senior Community resident, was quick to step outside to visit the horses and staff.
“Such a wonderful visit,” she said. “They really have been trying to do stuff for us here during this tough time. We appreciate it, and they’ve kept us safe.”
Dewhirst said his staff of about 150 have been “heroic” and keeps coming to work with great attitudes.
The Twin City Idlers and their classic cars may be the next group to parade through the cozy streets of the Warm Beach Senior Community.
“This place is founded on prayer and faith,” Dewhirst said. “We are just staying positive.”
