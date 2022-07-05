The region’s hot real estate market has led to large increases in home values, but it won't necessarily lead to major increases in property taxes, officials said.
Home values are up throughout Island and Snohomish counties, including Stanwood which saw a 24.19% increase.
The value increases are likely to raise peoples' property taxes, but not quite yet or as much as some fear, local officials said.
“Your valuation increase is not necessarily commensurate with a tax increase,” Island County Assessor Bernie Upchurch and Island County Commissioner Janet St. Clair wrote in a joint statement.
Per state law, the total amount a county generates can only increase by about 1% each year, except for voter-approved tax increases such as school, library and parks levies.
For example, if every property in the county were to double in value in a year and taxing authorities increased their budget by the maximum 1%, the property tax total paid by each property owner would be 1% more than the year prior, they said.
However, taxing agencies — from cities to schools to fire districts — can ask voters to approve increases above the state limit.
This year’s property tax bills are based on last year’s assessed values, and these new values will determine next year’s taxes.
Snohomish County Assessor Linda Hjelle said the increases this year are the highest in her 33 years with the Assessor’s Office, largely driven by the red-hot housing market.
The median home in Snohomish County price jumped by 27% from January 2021 to 2022, according to the Northwest Multiple Listing Service.
“We know that the housing market has been pushing ever higher, and our valuations reflect that growth,” Hjelle wrote in a statement last month.
Rising property values aren’t the only factor in how local taxes are calculated. Voter-approved local levies and bonds also factor into the formulas the County Assessor’s Office uses to calculate how much is owed to various public agencies.
State assessors warn that calculating your tax bill isn’t simply done by multiplying your home value by the tax rate. Instead, the county assessor calculates how much money from property-tax revenue is due to each public agency. Then the county works backward to charge property owners a certain amount, based on their property’s value, to generate the total taxes each property owner pays.
Property owners can appeal their new valuation to a county’s Board of Equalization within 60 days. There are also programs available for tax relief, such as the Senior Citizens/Persons with Disabilities Exemption.
However, St. Clair and Upchurch are lobbying for updates to the Senior Citizens/Persons with Disabilities Exemption, which they said can vary significantly across counties and appears to favor residents in urban counties.
“The difference between Island (County) and Snohomish County favors Snohomish residents by nearly $20,000,” they wrote. “We believe this is due to an unfair policy that benefits urban counties. Fixing that inequity is a policy priority for the 2023 legislative session.”
