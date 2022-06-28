A record number of gleaming cars motored into town just as summer shifted into high gear.
The blazing sun didn’t deter thousands of people from “oohing” and “aahing'' over about 750 shining vintage automobiles at Sunday’s 18th annual Show and Shine Classic put on by Twin City Idlers.
“Car guys don’t like clouds and rain,” Idlers president Les Anderson said. “I think the show went perfectly. Who could ask for more?”
Temperatures in Stanwood reached about 84 degrees Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Colorful cars, pickups and motorcycles lined nearly 1 mile of 271st Street NW in downtown Stanwood from the railroad tracks to Hamilton Lumber. Even more classics were on display in business parking lots along the route.
“In past years, we’ve parked cars to just pass the middle school,” Anderson said. “This year, we had cars to Hamilton Lumber and beyond.”
There were 580 cars registered for the event and about 150 more that arrived Sunday, Anderson said. Many entries also participated in a casual cruise on downtown streets Saturday night.
“The feedback has been great. People were telling us it's the best show in the Northwest,” Anderson said.
The show included a wide variety of cars and trucks from several decades. Some had been extensively modified while others took painstaking efforts to keep them as original as possible.
For Rich Salts of Stanwood, it was an opportunity to show off his candy apple red 1996 Ford Mustang Cobra Coupe, which was originally given to Jay Leno on the Tonight Show.
“I’ve always had a thing for this body style,” said Salts, who bought the car last year from the estate of a Seattle-area collector who bought the car from Leno in 2004.
Everything but the tires is original, he said. Passersby at the car show flipped through a binder displayed on the 305 horsepower engine that was filled with notes and photos about the car from Leno, who has a substantial car collection.
“I want to keep it as stock as possible,” Salts said of the Mustang that has traveled just 23,000 miles.
Salts, a member of the 532 Cruisers car club, was among many owners joyously interacting with onlookers about their cars.
Local businesses sponsored the 286 trophies given out.
The top awards went to Reid Althage of Arlington, whose 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air was chosen for the Best Twin City Idlers car by the participants, and Jay Stewart of Mount Vernon, whose 1955 Chevrolet pickup won Best of Show picked by Idlers members.
The money raised from the show is donated to local charities, such as the Stanwood Camano Food Bank and the Community Resource Center of Stanwood-Camano.
While the total raised wasn’t available yet, Anderson said it will be a record amount above the $16,500 raised in previous years.
