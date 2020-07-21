Multiple offers are more common as housing demand remains high while the amount of homes for sale stay low.
The supply/demand imbalance is causing prices to ratchet up, according to the Northwest Multiple Listing Service.
In the Stanwood ZIP code of 98292, there were 71 homes for sale in June, down from 111 a year earlier. The median price of the 53 homes that sold last month reached $493,000.
On Camano Island, there were 60 homes for sale in June, down from 103 a year earlier. The median price of the 33 homes that sold last month reached $509,000.
Across the 23 counties that are part of Northwest MLS, there were 1.16 months of supply, the second-lowest level in the past decade.
There were 125 new listings in June in the combined Stanwood-Camano area, but there were 113 homes pending, according to market data.
Matthew Gardner, Windermere Real Estate’s chief economist, called the number of homes for sale “perilously low.”
The shortage of homes is a key factor in the increasing number of bidding wars, according to the MLS.
“Multiple offers are back with a vengeance as buyers are handicapped by having only about half the inventory of a year ago,” said Dick Beeson, managing broker at RE/MAX Northwest. “If a buyer finds a home they like, it’s likely 20 other people will be vying for it, and the battle is on.”
James Young, director of the Washington Center for Real Estate Research, noted the shortage of inventory is resulting in higher prices and rising demand “in places that are more rural and popular with older people trading down.”
Young also noted the pre-pandemic migration patterns to outer suburbs or more rural areas appear to have accelerated now that lockdowns have eased.
