The city of Stanwood wants to know what people — residents and nonresidents — think about city services, so city officials can best plan to suit the people they serve. A survey was mailed to some random residences in late July. And now, everyone else can chime in through online surveys.
University of Washington researchers are conducting two surveys for Stanwood: one is for city residents and the other is for people who use Stanwood’s services but live on Camano Island or in surrounding unincorporated areas.
It’s for “people who call Stanwood home and use our services,” City Administrator Jennifer Ferguson said.
The surveys ask what level of service people would like to see regarding quality of life, parks, roads, safety, transportation; “you name it, it’s all in there,” she said.
The questionnaires are confidential; the city doesn’t see responders’ personal information.
With no solid deadline, the surveys will continue until response drops off. The aggregated answers will help the city decide which projects are worth pursuing and which should be eliminated.
“Strategic planning efforts start with getting as many people’s diverse perspectives as possible,” Ferguson said. “We first have to hear from folks.”
Find the surveys on the city of Stanwood’s homepage at ci.stanwood.wa.us or by clicking here, then click on the Stanwood Community Survey link in the left column to be directed to the surveys — one for Stanwood residents and one for those living outside the city limits. Each survey is quite detailed and is estimated to take about 15 minutes.
