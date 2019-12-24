Stanwood is embarking on its next journey but needs help with directions.
During this time of growth — with more on the horizon — the city is starting a major project to its 20-year comprehensive plan.
It’ll be the roadmap that planners, developers and officials use to shape what Stanwood looks like in the coming years.
Where should new housing developments be allowed? Where to improve roads to relieve traffic congestion? What types of businesses should be allowed where?
The city will reach out to the public in 2020 to get feedback through planning cafés and online surveys. This early information will help city officials create the next vision for the city’s future.
“We’re planning for future generations, like those before us were planning what we have now,” Community Development Director Patricia Love said. "It provides direction on how the city will develop and where we spend our dollars."
It’s already begun
First steps were taken Oct. 20 when the city hosted a public “Planning Café.”
About 30 people — residents, council members, city staff and commissioners — pored over maps and data, pondering where to build 400 housing units between now and 2043 to meet the state-mandated Growth Management Act readiness plan for population growth.
Planning commissioners discussed the results in a Dec. 9 meeting, with one person from the public in the audience.
Love summed up the Planning Café’s results in pie charts and graphs that distilled public comments and suggestions. Attendees were clear that they wanted the upper hilltop area zoned single-family residential. They wanted population density focused in the Haggen and downtown areas. They were concerned about traffic on 68th and 80th avenues.
People said they like mixing residences with business in the downtown area, but issues regarding flooding, building height and parking would need to be addressed.
Getting from vision to plan to law
The city is in the early stages of creating a vision, and planners want residents to be involved now so that their ideas can be developed in the later stages.
"Phase one is where we want to get as much information from the public to help define what we're going to be doing," Love said.
The city will schedule special public planning events in 2020 to look at buildable lands; housing and employment; growth alternatives; and the city’s overall character.
Elements will later be analyzed to find out what’s feasible, what is economically viable and what has worked for other similar communities.
City officials with then distill the vision into a Comprehensive Plan, which gets updated every eight years, as required by state law.
The comp plan is vital — it drives municipal code, which enforces how the city grows, what’s built where, how high and at what density. Codes determine zoning, building and what types of businesses are allowed where.
Ultimately when conflicts arise, as was shown in the recent crematory decision, municipal codes determine what’s allowed to be built in Stanwood.
The comp plan update is due July 1, 2023.
“The feedback that we get over the next year feeds directly into the comp plan,” Love said.
“In phase two, there’s a lot of technical work to make sure it’s financial and economically, viable. We want a plan that can be implemented and not just sit on a shelf somewhere.”
City officials must weave community desires with state growth mandates into an integrated whole. As the comp plan is updated, zoning codes must be changed to match.
“There’s a lot that has to happen at the same time. That’s why I gave it a year and a half to get through phase two,” Love said.
Topics for growth
Planning for the future can be tricky because the population is changing.
Who will the plans serve? For example, more Baby Boomers are retiring and moving out of the area while more young families move into new developments.
Families are getting smaller, retail is struggling because more goods are sold online, Commissioner Marcus Metz said.
What will appeal 10 years, 20 years or 30 years from now? Commissioner Lance Dennis suggested looking at a regional picture and take care not to be behind the times when the plan is built out.
Commission President Linda Utgard said that the Traditional Neighborhoods — seemed ideal when envisioned.
Traditional Neighborhood zoning was intended to make pocket communities. It required a mix of housing from single family houses to duplexes to multi-family complexes and included commercial buildings.
"It looked fabulous on paper," Stanwood Senior Planner Amy Rusko said.
Traditional Neighborhood zones needed to be large enough to work, not just a 20-acre parcel, said Commissioner Steve Shepro, who becomes a City Council member in January.
Traffic also is a big concern to many.
Commissioner Darren Robb said another east-west route through town should be on the table.
Zoning, housing types, height restriction, traffic, neighborhood character, water, sewer, drainage, schools, parks — all this will be discussed in 2020 as the city gathers information.
“If we get that information early, we can build that into the draft plan. It will begin to shape the vision for the future,” Love said. “Now is that time to get involved in this visioning session."
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.