Icy polar plunge was the real deal By PEGGY WENDEL Staff Reporter Jan 3, 2022 Even though the roads were icy and snow still covered the ground, Chris Touhy knew a few hard-core Polar Plungers would show up for the 12th annual event at Utsalady Bay on New Year's Day.He was pleasantly surprised when nine people showed up at Forté Studio at 1095 Essex St., for what has become a community tradition on Camano Island."This was a true polar plunge, the real deal," Touhy said. A few neighbors heard the news and ventured by to give it a try. Several people came to cheer on the plungers and hold towels and robes during the icy dip.They walked through the snow a short way to the beach before the dippers disrobed. After pausing for a snowy photo opportunity, they dashed into the water and dove in.Of course the next part is the dash back out, although Rob Quam and Cynthia Moreno-Touhy lingered to make sure everyone was safely in before they came ashore.Moreno-Touhy holds the record at this event, having plunged all 12 years.The water felt warm — well, warmer than the air anyway, said Montana Mattson, who has been dipping around a decade, since she was a youngster, with her dad, Rob Quam.Everyone was shivering but revitalized by the time they got inside Forté Studio for hot chocolate, hot apple cider, cookies and warm conversation."It is all about starting fresh and looking at life new again," Moreno-Touhy said. Contact reporter Peggy Wendel at pwendel@scnews.com or 360-416-2189.
