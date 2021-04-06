Stanwood-Camano middle and high school students will have the option for longer in-person school days beginning April 19.
In-person secondary students currently attend for just shy of two hours a day — from 7:40-9:25 a.m. for two periods. The hybrid schedule splits the students into two groups — A and B — that attend on Mondays and Tuesdays or on Thursdays and Fridays.
On April 19, the school day will expand to six periods of classes from 7:40 a.m. to 1:35 p.m., but still for two days per week on the A and B hybrid schedule.
Students now attending will remain in their current group.
The district is surveying students and families to determine how many will choose to attend in person and how many will attend remotely.
“We anticipate about 20% to stay remote,” said Maurene Stanton, the Stanwood-Camano School District executive director of human resources.
Students choosing the remote option will attend Google Meets with their teachers on Thursdays and Fridays.
Those attending in person will need to bring their own lunch and will eat 6 feet away from others, Stanton said. The district is offering free seven-day grab-and-go meal service for all kids. Visit stanwood.wednet.edu for details.
Screening protocols, masking requirements and social distancing will remain in place.
In addition to students receiving in-person instruction two days per week, they’ll be provided with learning materials in Google Classroom three days per week, according to the district. However, in-person students will no longer attend Google Meets.
There are no changes to the elementary schedule.
