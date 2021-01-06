Gov. Jay Inslee announced a new reopening plan Tuesday, putting more emphasis on improving data in a region. However, the new plan still splits Stanwood and Camano Island into different regions.
Inslee said in a news conference that the state will move from a county-based phased-reopening system to one focused on regions. He also said some COVID-19 restrictions will be eased next week. The new guidelines go into effect Jan. 11.
“It’s a new year, and COVID-19 is no longer new to us,” Inslee said. “We’ve learned a lot; we’ve struggled a lot; we’ve accomplished a lot. Washingtonians are undeterred. This battle continues, but the turning point is on its way.”
Instead of each of the state's 39 counties treated separately, the state is not divided them into eight geographic regions based on health system resources when considering virus oversight.
However, Stanwood is in the Puget Sound Region — Snohomish, King and Pierce counties — and Camano Island is in the North Region. The split in the Stanwood-Camano community is largely similar to the previous model where Camano businesses, gatherings and events were operating in a different phase than Stanwood.
"To say it's regionally based doesn’t align with what's actually happening in our region," Stanwood city administrator Jennifer Ferguson said. "If it was a true regional approach, we’d be in the north region."
Ferguson said the plan lays the groundwork for potentially harming Stanwood businesses, particularly restaurants if the North Region were to advance to Phase 2 and beyond before the Puget Sound Region.
"It can make people drive right through Stanwood to Camano or Conway where they would be able to go into a restaurant," she said. "It is silly to think that it's OK to drive through our community and not be able to get services in a place that’s just as safe as Camano."
Ferguson said she has reached out to state leaders.
"I've had no response from the governor's office," she said. "I've asked for a discussion about an exemption, a waiver, a modification, whatever they want to call it. ... I have to keep asking for someone to talk to me."
All counties will begin in Phase 1, and the reduction of COVID-19 metrics in their region will determine when that region advances into Phase 2. In Phase 2, restaurants could reopen at 25% capacity and sports events with limited capacity would be allowed, as well.
“Our intent is to ensure that regions, the communities within them, and our state as whole have a balanced path toward recovery from the pandemic that relies on multiple key metrics that look at disease trajectory and health system capacity” state Deputy Secretary for COVID Response Lacy Fehrenbach said. “This plan offers the start of clear way forward as we continue to slow the spread of COVID-19, while we get more people vaccinated over the next few months.”
To advance from Phase 1 to Phase 2, regions must meet all four metrics:
- A 10% or greater decrease in the two-week rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. (For example: Snohomish County is currently at 350 cases per 100,000 residents, so a 10% decrease would be 315 cases per 100,000 or lower. Island County is at 97.9 cases per 100,000, so a 10% decrease would be 88 cases per 100,000 residents.)
- A 10% or greater decrease in the two-week rate of new COVID-19 hospital admission rates per 100,000 people.
- Intensive care unit occupancy at less than 90%.
- COVID-19 test positivity rate of less than 10%.
“Our goal is to reopen our economy safely and to do it as quickly as possible. Every week, we plan on tracking our ongoing progress in protecting our communities against COVID-19,” state Secretary of Health Umair Shah said. “The governor’s new plan will allow all of us to understand what measures are being used for the path forward including when it makes sense to ease restrictions across the state.”
According to the new plan, Phase 1 closely aligns with current restrictions in most counties. However, indoor fitness and outdoor entertainment, which were both prohibited, will now be permitted with restrictions.
In a statement, state health officials said appointment-based fitness and training could occur with no more than one customer per room or per 500 square feet for large facilities. Masks and physical distancing are required.
Outdoor entertainment establishes can reopen in Phase 1, including zoos, outdoor theaters and concert venues. Operations must be by ticketed event only with groups of no more than 10 with a limit of two households. Timed ticketing is required, as well as facial coverings and physical distancing, according to the state.
Indoor gatherings and indoor dining remain prohibited. Outdoor dining with a maximum of six and limit for two households per table is permitted with an 11 p.m. close. Retail, worship services, personal services and professional services are limited to 25% capacity.
In Phase 2, indoor social gatherings with up to five people outside of the household and larger outdoor social gatherings of up to 15 people from two households will be permitted. Indoor dining will be permitted with a maximum 25% capacity, and all other indoor activities are limited to 25% capacity.
Moderate risk indoor sports and all sports outdoors can have league games and competitions.
