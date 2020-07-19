As COVID-19 infections continue to rise, local and state officials are reimposing some restrictions and urging people to limit travel and gatherings.
On July 16, Gov. Jay Inslee announced a new 10-person limit on gatherings for counties in Phase 3 of the governor’s Safe Start reopening plan. The limit had been 50 people. The five-person limit for counties in Phase 2 — including Snohomish — remains in place.
Inslee’s order also halts all social gatherings held outdoors or indoors, such as concerts, at-home gatherings or other entertainment — such as the planned drive-in summer concert in downtown Stanwood. The new limits don’t apply to most businesses, weddings, funerals or religious services.
The restrictions come as the state tallied 1,292 new cases on Thursday — the highest single-day increase since the pandemic began. In Snohomish County, new coronavirus cases have been trending upward since mid-June.
“We cannot rule out the potential of another stay-home order this year,” the governor said at a news conference. “As we inch closer to the fall, we are already on an unsustainable path in the spread of this virus. We have to change to save lives and to avoid turning the dial back further on the activities we enjoy.”
Inslee also extended the pause on any county advancing to the next phase until at least July 28.
Snohomish County recorded at least 299 new cases between July 7-13, according to Health District’s preliminary data. That data is incomplete and likely to increase due to lagging test results. Island County has seen an uptick in new cases, too, but the totals remain relatively low.
At the start of June, just before Washington started reopening, Snohomish County hit a low of about 20 infections per 100,000 residents. Since then, that number has more than tripled to 62.1. To advance to Phase 3, the state’s target is fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 residents. The percentage of tests positive for COVID-19 also continues to increase, reaching 6.5% compared to 2.9% a month ago.
Hospitalizations, which are currently low in Snohomish County, are rising throughout the state. In Western Washington, state health officials said hospitalization rates are just starting to increase, led by 20-39 year olds. As case counts grow and spread to older and more vulnerable people, hospitalizations are likely to continue trending up, Secretary of Health John Wiesman said.
“In these trends, we are seeing the impact of our collective decisions. We are jeopardizing the gains we made as a state with the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order and the actions each one of us takes now will determine what happens next,” Wiesman said. “If we want to send our kids to school in the fall and avoid new restrictions, we must all make a conscious shift in the way we live our lives. That means staying at home as much as possible, reducing how many people we see in person and continuing to wear face coverings and keep physical distance in public.”
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers said in an online news conference last week that he’s happy the county isn’t experiencing a high rate of hospitalizations and deaths, but added that the risk remains.
“The recent cases tend to be more among younger people that are not getting sick. That's great. Sort of,” he said. “The problem is that they can transmit it to more vulnerable populations also, so it's not just quite that simple and straightforward.”
Based on information gathered from recent contact investigations in Snohomish County, a substantial proportion of cases are associated with social gatherings, according to the Snohomish Health District.
From June 20 to July 11, there have been 82 new cases associated with at least 36 social gatherings in the county, including 30 separate social events linked to cases on July 4.
“While it may seem as though a few extra people is no big deal, these findings show that it is a big deal,” said Dr. Chris Spitters, the chief health officer at the Snohomish Health District. “There is very little margin for error with this virus, and the Health District is encouraging people to keep their social groups as small as possible and no greater than five people outside the home in a week. Ideally, people should maintain the same group of five across time. Less people, less risk. More people, more risk.”
The amount of information about the COVID-19 pandemic can be overwhelming. So can the amount of misinformation.— SnoHD (@SnoHD) July 14, 2020
Like a virus, misinformation can spread quickly and be dangerous. Our latest blog addresses some of that misinformation: https://t.co/RbLG2SX0Er pic.twitter.com/SDxTDSm1uj
Choose your gatherings wisely. @GeorgiaTech has an interactive tool that predicts COVID-19 exposure according to crowd size. Click around and compare @snocounty to the rest of the country. And don't forget to be like the raccoon! https://t.co/OlqRbJ1fZy pic.twitter.com/suiCtY4mbq— Snohomish County DEM (@SnoCo_DEM) July 16, 2020
