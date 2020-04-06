Stanwood-Camano students won’t be in a classroom with their peers until fall at the earliest.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced at a Monday news conference that school buildings statewide will remain closed through the end of the academic year. Meanwhile, districts are expected to ramp up online learning options.
“We simply cannot take the chance of reopening on-site instruction in this calendar school year,” Inslee said. “We cannot risk losing the gains we have made after the peak of this pandemic presumably will have passed.”
Stanwood-Camano schools plan to distribute another round of enrichment materials on April 13 while preparing to restart student instruction April 27 using remote options, such as online platforms.
What that will look like is still unknown at the moment.
“We’re working to finalize the professional development with teachers to get them trained,” said Lloy Schaaf, assistant superintendent of Teaching and Learning for the Stanwood-Camano School District. “Then we’re going to have to decide how to get at the most important concepts we’ll need to focus on.”
The district has already surveyed its families to determine who needed a Chromebook laptop. Now, school officials are in the process of collecting information from families without internet connectivity to help decide how to best solve each issue with something such as a cellular hotspot.
The state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction is just beginning to provide districts with preliminary guidance on what a school day will look like for different grade levels. For example, elementary students could get between 30 minutes and 90 minutes of assignments per day from teachers where each day focuses on a different topic, such as reading on Monday and math on Tuesday.
“We are still processing it, still reviewing it,” Schaaf said. “We’re not expecting a kid to sit online in front of a computer for six hours a day with their teacher getting instruction.”
Stanwood High School Principal Christine Del Pozo said they plan to start remote instruction on April 27.
That means students will learn new material, and teachers will give instruction similar to a typical school day, Del Pozo said. Teachers have trained on online platforms such as Google Classroom and have reorganized lesson plans for online learning, she said.
“We know that distance learning could never replace the learning and other benefits that students get from attending school in person,” Inslee said.
The state is also considering a change in its graduation requirements for this year to help seniors, he said.
“If you’re a senior in good standing, we’ll expect that you will receive your diploma this year,” Inslee said.
Stanwood High School counselors have taken a look at each of the 330 seniors to make sure they are on track to meet state graduation requirements. Del Pozo said most are on track, and those needing extra help will get it.
While Inslee’s announcement puts an end to events such as prom and spring sports, the traditional graduation ceremony is still possible.
“It sounds like there might be a slight chance for graduation,” Del Pozo said. “We are exploring options for students so could they have it in some form.”
Meanwhile, when could schools reopen?
“There will be a very human inclination to pop the champagne corks and go back to visiting our friends” Inslee said about when the state starts seeing encouraging case data. “We just can’t do that; it’s just too deadly.”
State schools Superintendent Chris Reykdal said that districts should also prepare for the possibility that schools could remain closed beyond this school year.
“We know we have to be significantly better at this distance model in case we find ourselves in that reality,” he said.
WATCH: Update on COVID-19 plan for K-12 schools. https://t.co/W12PR6uEez— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) April 6, 2020
