Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday announced he is pushing up the timeline for lifting Washington’s COVID-19 mask requirements to Saturday, March 12.
The governor previously had announced the statewide mandates would lift on March 21.
“We’ve continued to monitor data from our state Department of Health, and have determined we are able to adjust the timing of our statewide mask requirement,” Inslee said in a joint statement with the governors of Oregon and California. “While this represents another step forward for Washingtonians, we must still be mindful that many within our communities remain vulnerable. Many businesses and families will continue choosing to wear masks, because we’ve learned how effective they are at keeping one another safe. As we transition to this next phase, we will continue to move forward together carefully and cautiously.”
Snohomish Health District officials said it is also lifting its mask mandate, which applies to public indoor spaces, starting March 12.
The change comes after officials with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday released updated guidance on the new coronavirus.
State policies do not change federal requirements, which still include masks on public transit.
For the Stanwood ZIP code, there were 56 new COVID-19 cases preliminarily detected last week, according to Snohomish Health District data updated Monday. That’s down from 677 new cases five weeks prior.
In Snohomish County, there were 689 new cases last week — down from more than 15,000 seven weeks ago and below pre-omicron levels, according to the Snohomish Health District. In addition, hospitalizations in the county fell to 48 as of Monday, down from about 200 in mid-January. The county’s case rate fell to 243 cases per 100,000 people.
Camano recorded no new cases last week, according to Island County Public Health. However, officials noted that changes in the state Department of Health data-gathering process may be affecting data.
In Island County, the case rate decreased to 250 infections per 100,000 residents.
The Stanwood-Camano School District saw cases fall to the lowest levels since New Year. There were 41 cases from Feb. 9-15 — down from a high of 176 the week prior.
