New restrictions will begin taking effect next week, aimed at reducing contact between people as COVID-19 cases in Washington continue to climb.
In addition to a stricter order on face masks, the new rules affect restaurants, bars and gyms followed by tighter limits on weddings and funerals starting in August.
At a news conference Thursday afternoon, Gov. Jay Inslee said the public needs to understand that minimizing interactions with others is crucial in halting spread of the virus.
“At the moment, the only effective tool against this pandemic is to change some of our practices,” he said, noting that Washington has had about 50,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,500 deaths.
As of July 30 across the state, only people living in the same household can dine indoors together in restaurants. Dining with someone from a different household must take place outdoors.
In Phase 3 counties, such as Island County, a restaurant's table size for dine-in will be reduced to five individuals and occupancy reduced from 75% to 50%.
In Phase 2 counties, including Snohomish County, fitness facilities and indoor pools must be capped at five occupants, not including staff.
Alcohol sales at both bars and restaurants must cease at 10 p.m. daily, and bars will no longer be able to offer indoor services or features like pool tables and video games, Inslee said.
Also during the conference, state Secretary of Health John Wiesman announced expansion of the masking order to all common places, like elevators or apartment complex hallways, effective Saturday. A previous order only applied in public places.
Weddings and funerals will have new limits next month. As of Aug. 6, ceremonies are limited to 20% occupancy or 30 people, whichever is less. Receptions will not be allowed.
Inslee extended a statewide moratorium on evictions to Oct. 15. It had been set to expire Aug. 1.
With a recent update to the state’s COVID-19 data dashboard, Snohomish County is failing in four of the five metrics in Inslee’s Safe Start Plan. Island County is failing in two.
As of July 22, 81.3% of Snohomish County hospital beds were occupied, surpassing the goal of staying at 80% or below. The county is still succeeding in the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients. At 3%, this figure is well below Inslee’s goal of under 10%.
Deaths and hospitalizations are not yet increasing, said Dr. Chris Spitters, chief health officer at the Snohomish Health District.
"We believe that's due to the relative concentration of the cases in younger age groups who, while not free of serious, occasional effects of the disease, do not end up in the hospital or facing serious illness or death with the same frequency that older or medically vulnerable individuals do," he said.
Spitters said the health district has seen an increasing demand for testing, much like the rest of the state and country. The growing demand has slowed test results.
"We're competing with specimens from other parts of the country through commercial regional labs that service most of our health care system," he said "So turnaround times ... have gone from just a couple of days out to seven days even 10 days in some cases."
Meanwhile, Snohomish County continues to report a rising rate of infections per 100,000 residents. Since dipping to a low of 20 new cases per 100,000 county residents, that number has more than quadrupled to 80.7, according to the most recent data. To advance to Phase 3, the state’s target is fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 residents, though no counties are being allowed to move forward at this time.
Snohomish County has recorded 182 deaths, and Island County has seen 11 deaths since the pandemic began.
Spitters said he understands that the data can give people mixed signals.
"On the one hand, cases are up and we're seeing (more) gatherings," he said. "On the other hand, at the current moment hospitalizations and deaths are stable over the past six weeks. I'm not confident that under the current situation that's going to be sustained. I'm not going to make predictions about where things are going. ... But certainly it's in all of our hands to try to guard against having to slide back."
Executive Somers & Dr. Spitters gave updates about COVID, as well as info about the Darrington Wood Innovation Center.— SnoHD (@SnoHD) July 21, 2020
Topics included COVID case rates & new cases among younger age groups & linked to social gatherings.
Watch: https://t.co/jOn0OvPItM
Questions about COVID-19 resources? Snohomish County has created a central source of info to help keep you connected. Check out The Hub here: https://t.co/l3Dc3P4ifQ pic.twitter.com/Fqlp1FZXbr— Snohomish County DEM (@SnoCo_DEM) July 21, 2020
Additional $600 in Federal Benefit for Unemployed Workers Set to End July 25. | State Says Safely Returning to School Will Require Effort. | Kreidler Extends Emergency Order on Telehealth Coverage for Another 30 Days. View More: https://t.co/IdJTG5WFuk pic.twitter.com/4I0MiCMM4s— City of Stanwood (@CityofStanwood) July 20, 2020
