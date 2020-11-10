Island County government and the Stanwood Camano School District are collaborating to provide behavioral health services to Island County students and parents.
Last week, the two entities signed an agreement, effective Oct. 15, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2021, to provide mental health services.
“It could be related to behavioral health, economic issues or a number of different things that talking to someone would be a good thing,” said Lloy Schaaf, the Stanwood-Camano School District assistant superintendent for teaching and learning.
“This collaboration helps the schools offer more resource support," she said. "Last year, we had a behavioral health person in our schools, and the funding went away for that. This is a nice opportunity to be able to offer some of that support again."
During the last school year, a vacant mental health counselor position was put on hold after the state redirected about $325,000 in sales tax revenue that normally goes to the county. The county had to re-examine how it prioritizes and pays for mental health services.
Schools won’t have behavioral staff onsite like before, but as needs come up, schools can get help from Island County, including help with welfare checks on students that the school hasn’t heard from and referrals for students who need additional support to graduate.
“We’ve been partners with Island County for many years, so this is a nice step that they're taking, and we appreciate it,” Schaaf said.
She noted that the schools also have agreements with Snohomish County to provide support to families in Stanwood and Snohomish County.
This agreement with Island County can help schools support a family or child with up to four sessions on specific issues. It can include referrals to wellness checks for disengaged or truant students, support and therapy groups. The county can collaborate with school administrators and teachers to provide behavioral presentations for students, staff or families on topics like suicide prevention, stress management skills or wellness habits.
Services will be delivered with attention to personal safety and social distancing as well as using video conferencing and phone meetings.
When appropriate, child and family support counselors will offer outreach to family homes for safety checks and risk assessments, using appropriate COVID-19 personal protective equipment and distance safety measures or meeting outside when possible.
The agreement between the county and school district requires all county staff, subcontractors and volunteers to have criminal background checks if they will have unsupervised access to children or vulnerable adults.
