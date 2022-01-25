Two Camano Island childcare providers are among the recipients federal American Rescue Plan dollars from Island County.

In all, the county was awarded $16.5 million. Of that, the county commissioners allocated about $9.5 million to affordable housing or infrastructure. Habitat for Humanity received $250,000 for its critical home repair program for 20 projects serving owner-occupied homes of very low-income and low-income seniors in the county.

Commissioners also awarded 41 grants totaling about $2.5 million to community service organizations throughout the county.

On Camano Island, Camano Lutheran Childcare was awarded $146,711 to gradually reopen with up to 80 daycare slots.

Springwood Forest School was awarded $75,382. It’s the first outdoor childcare center licensed in the state, according to Commissioner Janet St. Clair. The school’s application said qualified outdoor educators trained in safety and child development will provide outdoor, nature-based early childhood education for kids from 30 months to 10 years. It’s regulated by the state Department of Child Youth and Family Services.

“This is particularly exciting to me due to the deep need for licensed childcare, child development centers in our community,” St. Claire wrote in an email to the Stanwood Camano News.

Camano Senior Services Association was awarded $42,000, which will go toward new flooring in three restrooms and new hardware for exterior doors at Camano Center.

The doors were hard to open and the locks were stripped after 20 years of use. The flooring was peeling up and was a tripping hazard and very unsightly, said Bonnie Eckley, executive director of Camano Center, which is owned and operated by Camano Senior Services Association.

Island County Budget Manager Doug Martin highlighted other awards for organizations that will include Camano Island in countywide support.

  • Days for Girls — reusable menstrual supplies for Island County residents, $5,000
  • Foster Hearts — training for caregivers, $6,000
  • Sherwood Community Services — support and training for disabled in Island County, $45,000
  • Special Olympics of Washington — rebuild and expand program, $45,000
  • CADA — increase services for people in domestic abuse situations, $132,500

Contact reporter Peggy Wendel at pwendel@scnews.com or 360-416-2189.

