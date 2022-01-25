...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST
WEDNESDAY...
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile
or less in dense fog.. For the Air Stagnation Advisory, a period
of stagnant air is expected, which could result in deteriorating
air quality.
* WHERE...Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett
and Vicinity, Tacoma Area, Bellevue and Vicinity and Seattle
and Vicinity.
* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until noon PST today.. For
the Air Stagnation Advisory, until noon PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Air stagnation may lead to the development or worsening of poor
air quality, and this may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems. Please check with your local air quality
agency for additional details and actions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please delay outdoor burning until
conditions improve.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
Two Camano Island childcare providers are among the recipients federal American Rescue Plan dollars from Island County.
In all, the county was awarded $16.5 million. Of that, the county commissioners allocated about $9.5 million to affordable housing or infrastructure. Habitat for Humanity received $250,000 for its critical home repair program for 20 projects serving owner-occupied homes of very low-income and low-income seniors in the county.
Commissioners also awarded 41 grants totaling about $2.5 million to community service organizations throughout the county.
On Camano Island, Camano Lutheran Childcare was awarded $146,711 to gradually reopen with up to 80 daycare slots.
Springwood Forest School was awarded $75,382. It’s the first outdoor childcare center licensed in the state, according to Commissioner Janet St. Clair. The school’s application said qualified outdoor educators trained in safety and child development will provide outdoor, nature-based early childhood education for kids from 30 months to 10 years. It’s regulated by the state Department of Child Youth and Family Services.
“This is particularly exciting to me due to the deep need for licensed childcare, child development centers in our community,” St. Claire wrote in an email to the Stanwood Camano News.
Camano Senior Services Association was awarded $42,000, which will go toward new flooring in three restrooms and new hardware for exterior doors at Camano Center.
The doors were hard to open and the locks were stripped after 20 years of use. The flooring was peeling up and was a tripping hazard and very unsightly, said Bonnie Eckley, executive director of Camano Center, which is owned and operated by Camano Senior Services Association.
Island County Budget Manager Doug Martin highlighted other awards for organizations that will include Camano Island in countywide support.
Days for Girls — reusable menstrual supplies for Island County residents, $5,000
Foster Hearts — training for caregivers, $6,000
Sherwood Community Services — support and training for disabled in Island County, $45,000
Special Olympics of Washington — rebuild and expand program, $45,000
CADA — increase services for people in domestic abuse situations, $132,500
