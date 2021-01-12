Dr. Scott Lindquist will temporarily serve as an interim public health officer through Jan. 20 as Island County searches for a permanent replacement.
Lindquist is the state epidemiologist for communicable diseases whose job is to provide oversight and consultation to department programs and local health jurisdictions involved in preventing and reducing communicable diseases.
Lindquist fills a position left open when Dr. Joel McCullough unexpectedly left the Island County health department at year’s end instead of renewing his contract. McCullough had served as public health officer since spring to take Dr. Chris Spitters’ place. Spitters temporarily covered Island County, but turned his focus to Snohomish County when the pandemic hit.
Public Health Director Keith Higman said at the Jan. 6 Board of Health meeting that Island County may be able to share a public health officer with Whatcom County, which is interviewing two candidates for a part-time position. Higman said both candidates showed interest in rounding out their duties with a part-time position with Island County, as well.
Staff exodus questioned
During public comments, Coupeville resident Larry Behrendt questioned the sudden exit of the public health officer, nursing director and three nurses.
Community and Family Health director Jenna Dran resigned in mid-December after six weeks on the job. Three public health nurses left about the same time, one of which got a position in another county department.
Stanwood Camano News obtained an email from McCullough to Higman, which said he learned from Dran about her resignation but never heard through Public Health leadership. He wrote that he was not surprised about the lack of communication; he wasn’t informed of the previous Community and Family Health director’s resignation nor the resignations of the other experienced public health nurses, including the only one with clinical tuberculosis experience.
“There appears to be a pattern of inadequate communication with myself on key personnel and clinical issues, which presents an unacceptable risk to me,” he wrote. “… I do not have confidence in Island County Public Health’s ability to navigate these challenging times.”
Higman said at the health board meeting that he was surprised there was an issue with lack of communication.
He said that he’s always interested in improving as an organization.
“I think people are content, but there’s room for improvement,” he said.
“I appreciate the forward focus of what can be done better,” said Island County Commissioner Janet St. Clair.
Johnson told Higman to make a list of McCullough’s concerns and get back to the board.
“We’ve rolled back public health officer duties and given them to the public health director,” Johnson said. “It’s important to revisit some of these decisions we’ve made. … We have a former public health officer that was frustrated.”
She said as someone comes into a more permanent position, the county needs to be clear on scope of responsibilities and division of duties between the public health officer and director.
