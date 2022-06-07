Island County is hiring its first county administrator.
After an on-and-off monthslong search, the county is poised to officially hire Michael Jones for the position that will run the various county departments and work with appointed officials.
The Island County Commissioners said in a news release that they plan to make the hire official at an upcoming regular meeting.
“We’re excited to work with him,” said Janet St. Clair, commissioner for District 3, which covers Camano Island and north Whidbey Island. “We need this kind of role to create more stability and consistency across all county operations and customer service.”
Until now, the three county commissioners essentially also acted as the county administrator.
“This frees us up from the day-to-day administrative details to focus on big policy decisions and strategic decisions,” St. Clair told the Stanwood Camano News.
On June 1, Jones announced that June 30 will be his last day as city manager in Blaine. Jones worked for the border city for 15 years, including the last four as city manager.
“It has been an honor to serve as the city manager and community development director for the city of Blaine,” Jones wrote in his departing announcement. “Although I’m sad to leave this team of employees, I’m excited for the opportunity with Island County.”
In 2007, Jones began as the city’s permit manager before becoming the community development director and then city manager in 2018.
The Island County Commissioners included money in the 2022 budget to hire a county administrator and a support staff person. The annual salary for the position was set at $135,000-$150,000.
“The job has grown in complexity in the last decade,” St. Clair said. “It’s a model that’s more and more common across the state. Most counties now have an administrator.”
In December, the commissioners were in final negotiations with one of two then-candidates, when both candidates withdrew for various personal reasons.
The county paused, reassessed and restarted the job hunt through their search firm, eventually choosing Jones.
The new role should help the commissioners and the county to streamline its processes to help citizens, officials said.
Jones earned his bachelor’s degree from Western Washington University in geography and environmental resource management and a master’s degree from University of Washington in public administration. He worked as a GIS analyst and environmental analyst in California before working as a senior planner for the city of Ferndale.
"Island County is a beautiful place from a personal perspective. Professionally, its a fantastic opportunity to help create the administrator position," Jones told the Stanwood Camano News. "I think this is a really nice match between what the job entails and my background."
