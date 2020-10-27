Two candidates who started their undergraduate degrees on very different paths both became experienced lawyers. Now both are seeking to become a judge for Island County Superior Court.
Kathleen Petrich and Carolyn Cliff each tout their experiences in their bid for judge Position 2. The winner will replace the retiring Vickie I. Churchill.
Petrich went to college aiming to become a lawyer but took a detour to mechanical engineer before starting her law career. She said she is running for judge because she wants to give back.
“This community has been extremely generous to my husband and I from the time we have come over here, so I loved the concept of giving back,” Petrich said. “There was both a need as well as I have skills and desire and abilities to give back.”
Cliff, who studied political science in college before diving into a law career, came to Whidbey Island in 1988.
Cliff, who is a trial attorney and also serves as a judge pro tem, said she believes that being a long-time Whidbey Island resident is a positive for the position.
“I'm coming to this position with a ton of experience in the kind of cases that come up and with people who know me. So I see that as a real plus,” Cliff said.
Petrich said that being retired allows her more time and energy to focus on what is important to her: “Sustaining and nurturing democracy, sustaining and nurturing rule of law and access to justice and sustaining and nurturing community and being a judge really hit quite squarely on all three of those areas.”
She has lived on Whidbey Island for three years and said she believes her short time there gives her an advantage.
“Coming from off-island and having been exposed to really the best of the best literally around the world, I being that experience and expectation and exposure here,” Petrich said, noting she also never practiced law in this region except for her time as a judge pro tem. "I’m an outsider from the legal core here, and I think that's actually a better fit here.”
If elected, Petrich said she wants to host classes and workshops to help educate people on court process and basic information on different types of law.
“I think these things are important because these things impact people's perception, they impact public safety, they impact our whole lives,” Petrich said. “Yet I'm really shocked how little people know."
Cliff said it's important to be part of the community and that she wants to serve.
“When I learned that Judge Churchill was retiring, it was time for (my husband) and I to talk about what I want,” Cliff said. “What I see is a once-in-a-career opportunity to say this is my opportunity to step forward and say to my community, 'If you want me I'll do this,'" she said. "I'm good at it. I know I can be good at it. I know this is an opportunity of service for me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.