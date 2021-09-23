Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Recreational fires are now allowed on Camano Island, however, other outdoor burning is still banned.
Island County Sheriff Rick Felici, who also serves as the Island County Fire Marshal, announced the modification to a Type 1 burn ban is effective as of Sept. 23. The county had been under a Type 2 burn ban, where all fires are not allowed.
Under the Type 1 burn ban, no outdoor burning of natural debris or burn piles are allowed — even with a permit.
The use of barbeque grills using propane or briquettes, or self-contained camp stoves is allowed.
Snohomish County lifted its outdoor burn ban entirely on Sept. 18.
Recreational fires are allowed in approved fire pits without a burn permit. However, the fire pit must be constructed of a noncombustible material such as concrete or metal and shall be a minimum of 15 feet from structures. A recreational fire by definition is a cooking fire or campfire using charcoal or firewood. These fires may not be greater than 3 feet in diameter and/or 2 feet in height. Water must also be immediately available.
Officials still urge people to monitor the fire at all times and have a water source readily available.
The weather forecast for this weekend calls for cooler temperatures and rain showers, according to the National Weather Service office in Seattle.
TYPE 1 BURN BAN BEGINS 12:01 A.M. SEPT 23
✅ Recreational fires in firepits
✅ Grilling (charcoal, propane, open flame, whatever)
❌ NO backyard burning of natural debris and/or brush piles
