Island County is looking to replace the public health officer and four public health nurses who are leaving in the midst of the COVID-19 holiday surge. Like other health workers around the country, they’ve burned out.
“This was an overwhelming year,” Island County Commissioner Janet St. Clair said. “Three resigned out of exhaustion. We still have a few (public nurses) left. Two in the field and more in the office. It was a significant loss of staffing.”
While the county processes applicants to replace the nurses, the state is providing a public health officer and contact tracing services.
Don Mason, Island County COVID response manager, said that Island County public health made a staffing request to fill positions for additional capacity needs more than a month ago, long before the department started losing staff.
The county advertised and is currently interviewing people in the “robust pool of qualified applicants” that responded. There’s more than enough to fill all the nursing positions.
“I’m so glad we’ve gotten the positive response to the nurse openings that, we have people stepping up that want to step into the fire in this difficult time,” Island County Commissioner Helen Price Johnson said.
Public health shoulders COVID load
St. Clair met with resigning nurses and is involved in interviewing new hires. One nurse left for a job in a family clinic. It wasn’t a surprise; it was her goal. Some resigning nurses told her they might consider coming back to a staff position.
In normal times, public health nurses deliver nutritional programs for women and children and work with high-risk mothers and babies. They also work in disease surveillance, public health education and outreach, which links people to nutrition programs. They do wound care for the homeless and outreach for addicts in a needle exchange program to connect them to substance abuse services, St. Clair said.
When COVID-19 hit, public nurses helped keep Island County cases down through education and outreach. They did case investigations on positive cases and contact tracing and provided clinical guidance when people called in who feared they had the coronavirus, tested positive or cared for others who were ill, she said.
They were so diligent, responsive and caring, officials said. They helped hold the line against the spread that started in the spring.
“When we had this surge in the fall, they couldn’t just do it anymore,” St. Clair said. “It became politicized. Some people would yell at them for their work. They worked seven days a week sometimes, because the virus didn’t have boundaries.”
New public health leaders gone
Public Health Officer Dr. Joel McCullough opted not to renew his contract. The state will provide a health officer until the county finds a replacement.
McCullough was hired to replace Dr. Chris Spitters, who was serving both Island and Snohomish counties. Last spring, Spitters left Island County when COVID-19 infections exploded in Snohomish County. McCullough stepped into the temporary, part-time position and opted not to renew his contract for 2021.
“The Public Health nursing director that quit was new as well. In all honesty, she did an excellent job, St. Clair said. “We were moving forward on some of the requests in her report, but she didn’t think we moved fast enough.”
Island in the storm
A longer view puts the December staffing crisis in perspective. Until November, Island County had been one of the few counties with very few cases.
“In August we had eight cases per 100,000 — one of the counties in the state with the fewest cases. We went to Phase 3 because of our low rate and testing efforts,” St. Clair said.
Island County commissioners approved two additional nurse positions to expand the workforce to meet the extra COVID duties, just as a surge hit.
Island County has resources in place. It subcontracts with an Oak Harbor hotel to provide rooms for quarantine. People isolated there are visited daily by outreach workers, calling on people, following up and putting their own families at risk.
Island County increased contact tracers over the summer. Eight of them are training in the latest state CREST program that focuses on support and tracing of vulnerable populations.
Commissioner speaks out at meeting
On Dec. 22, Island County Commissioner Jill Johnson expressed anger at not being updated immediately on the staffing situation.
“There’s a lot in our past that informs us as to how we got here. In terms of the nurses, it’s a competitive market and people are burning out, but I have yet to see a presentation come to the board about wage increases in the short term for COVID work. Those decisions need to come to the board.” Johnson said.
“From the standpoint of this board, we were asking a lot of these questions in advance, we were providing the public with assurances that things are fine, and the reality of it is that things weren’t fine. And I’d like to know what we do to protect ourselves if the state doesn’t perform.”
Island County COVID Response Manager Don Mason is not in the health department but works to update the commissioners on COVID matters. He laid out the current status and assured them he would get more answers quickly.
Mason said that in the future, he would get answers from the health department for all of the commissioners' questions in each update.
St. Clair asked that Public Health send an email report to commissioners on Mondays so they can prepare questions in advance of Tuesday’s regular meeting.
Price Johnson asked for a written copy of the oral report for reference.
“One of the biggest challenges we’ve had is with communication. … I struggle receiving your report orally” she said.
Contact tracing
Contact tracing showed the cases that exploded in November were due to people attending weddings and other gatherings.
“People were tired. I can’t blame them. This was a grueling year,” St. Clair said, but added “The majority of the people have followed the rules. We need to honor that.”
Island County gets referrals for isolation and quarantine through the county, medical agencies and the state, Mason said. The state offers some help with contact tracers and investigators.
“There’s a pool at the state system of these resources, and they’re handling us and 16 other counties,” Mason said.
The county employs eight contact tracers now in training at the CREST program, which prioritizes direct contact with vulnerable populations. CREST alerts the county’s clinical staff about people in communities that require special attention, like schools or adult care homes.
Vaccine roll out
The first batch of vaccine arrived Dec. 16 in Island County, and Whidbey Health did a test-run of 20 vaccinations the next day.
Island County was one of the first counties to vaccinate in the 1A category of people who are at high-risk for exposure, which includes health care workers, dentists, physicians, workers and patients at long-term care facilities and first responders such as firefighters and paramedics, St. Clair said.
Camano Island Fire and Rescue is standing by to assist with vaccinations.
St. Clair said the state’s systems keep improving. They’ve added more digital tools and now focus on the most vulnerable and high-risk groups.
“I have every belief that we can continue to learn what we can do to do better, add resources and respond to the pandemic,” St. Clair said.
