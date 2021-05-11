As Sunrise Boulevard descends downward into a long, lazy S-curve through a heavily wooded corridor, a wooden shelter has stood since 2016, full of stuffed animals — a memorial to two children who died that winter in car crash.
The exact spot is a little farther down the guardrail, where three pairs of crosses and two hearts are fastened to the tree that the minivan crashed into before the guardrail existed.
Last week, Tanya Canell, the minivan driver who lost her two girls in the 2016 crash, reached a settlement with Island County for $16 million. Another $500,000 went to a passerby who pulled the mother out of the fiery wreckage.
In April 2018, a group represented by Michael Maxwell of the Maxwell Graham personal injury firm, filed a lawsuit for damages resulting from collisions on North Sunrise Boulevard. The lawsuit alleged that from 2006 through 2016, poor road conditions caused 19 incidents resulting in many life-altering and debilitating personal injuries and three fatalities to Camano Island motorists.
The complaint alleges that many unsuspecting drivers were unable to navigate the “S” curve portion of the roadway for numerous reasons, including icy and wet road surfaces, lack of a guardrail to protect drivers from going down a steep embankment and hitting trees too close to the fog line, according to court documents.
“Island County has for years ignored a brewing problem on this road, and its failure to pay attention to its duties was costly for itself, but the money is nowhere near enough to pay for the loss. Island County ignored its obligation to keep motorists safe in spite of all the warning signals,” Maxwell said.
He said that 11 years before Canell was injured, someone was killed on that road.
Soon after Canell’s accident, Island County commissioners met with more than 70 residents protesting conditions. The county lowered the speed limit to 35 mph on that portion of road and started the process to install a guardrail.
“The cost of a guardrail is nothing compared to what it cost to settle this lawsuit,” Maxwell said, adding that it should have been installed years earlier to prevent tragedy.
Around 7:30 a.m. Dec. 13, 2016, Tanya Canell, then age 23, drove her minivan down this shady stretch, her two little girls strapped in the back, ages 5 months and 3 years. They were on the way to daycare.
The minivan hit ice, went down an embankment, crashed into a tree in the 600 block of Sunrise Boulevard near Terry’s Corner, according to Washington State Patrol reports at the time.
“There were several good Samaritans, absolutely heroic in their efforts. Tanya was seconds from death,” Maxwell said.
He said bystanders scrambled down the embankment where Canell sat in the driver’s seat, engine in her lap crushing her chest and pelvis and a small fire burning her shoe and pant leg. When they opened the door, the fire turned into a fireball. They pulled her out of the flames which immediately set the car seats ablaze. They couldn’t save the little girls.
Canell was airlifted to the hospital where she spent three months with severe burns and a broken body. Her husband had to quit his job to take care of her, Maxwell said.
While Canell and the county have now settled, the lawsuit continues for Ric Shallow with a trial set for July 27.
A few weeks after Canell’s accident, at 8:40 a.m. Jan. 7, 2016, a woman driving northbound on Sunrise Boulevard lost control of her car on an icy patch and drove into the ditch on the west side in the 600 block. She was OK.
One minute later, Shallow lost control of his car on the same icy patch and struck a tree close to the fog line on the east side, opposite the other car. Shallow sustained head and body injuries.
The continuing lawsuit states that Shallow’s injuries wouldn’t have been as severe if Island County had removed the trees that had been dangerous in past accidents.
“We found all these records of vehicles flying off the road,” Maxwell said. “If you don’t hit a tree, you’re OK, if you do hit a tree, you’re toast.”
