April 21
A caller on Country Lane said someone tried to open a Target credit card in their name.
A caller was concerned that two whale-watching boats on the east side of Camano were too close to a gray whale.
April 22
A Midcrest Road caller said her daughter stole her medication.
A caller on S. East Camano Drive said barking, threatening dogs keep coming onto their property.
A caller reported that someone dumped smelly waste above English Boom.
A caller said a black Audi driven was speeding and doing burnouts near Iverson Beach.
A Heichel Road caller said multiple cars were doing burnouts in a parking lot.
April 23
A Lake Drive caller said a juvenile and possibly a younger sibling were speeding around the lake in an off-road vehicle.
A caller on Highway 532 said a motorcycle rear-ended their vehicle. The motorcyclist was hurt.
E. North Camano Drive caller said an RV with a bunch of broken windows in the parking lot looked abandoned.
A W. Dry Lake Road man reported that a dog bit him.
April 24
A S. West Camano Drive woman said her boyfriend hit her on her head and broke her car window.
There was a rollover accident at Highway 532 and Good Road.
A silver Ford Focus was driving into oncoming traffic on N. East Camano Drive and E. Cross Island Road.
April 25
A caller on Sunset Drive was concerned that a tugboat might be dropping buoys illegally.
Near Highway 532 and Juniper Beach Road, a caller reported the driver of a gray Pontiac four-door almost rear-ended them at a stoplight and threatened to kill him.
April 26
A man on Hemlock Drive reported that prowlers were near their home last night. He went to disarm his gun and accidentally shot his wife in the leg.
An Elhardt Street caller reported the window on their RV was damaged by a lawn company weed-eater throwing a rock while doing yard work on vacant property next door.
April 27
A Henning Drive man said a neighbor was arguing with him and threatened to kill him.
A caller said a trailer pulling a house broke down near Highway 532 and N. East Camano Drive and was blocking traffic.
