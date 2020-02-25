Feb. 13
Dog barks on Henry Lane all day long.
Caller reported a woman looked “out of her mind on heroin” in a vehicle in a parking lot on N. East Camano Drive.
Feb. 14
Two teen boys with liquor bottles were reported in a community park on Sunrise Boulevard. A bunch of kids were all over looking for glass balls.
A private archaeologist discovered a human tooth from at least the early 1800s on Shore Drive.
Neighbor was burning garbage on Lake Drive.
Dog is still barking on Henry Lane.
Feb. 15
Stanwood Police asked Island County deputies to check a Lost Lake address after a vehicle was found crashed into a garage, wanted to know if the owner knew who had been driving her vehicle.
Southbound car on Highway 532 had two young kids hanging out the windows.
Dogs were out all day barking on Fir Lane.
People were walking down Mount Baker Avenue checking door handles.
Feb. 16
Two dogs were running loose in the area of Glacier Lane and Dallman Road.
Feb. 17
A black or brindle pit bull was running around the area of Lake Drive with a sack hanging off it.
Caller who saw a deputy drive by and take a photo of her home wanted to know if there is something going on.
A vehicle T-boned another vehicle in the intersection of Elger Bay Road and Monticello Drive.
Feb. 18
A dead raccoon was reported on Wells Way.
Prowlers were reported outside on Carp Lake Road.
Feb. 19
A hit and run was witnessed in a parking lot on N. East Camano Drive.
An unattended fire was reported on Fir Lane.
A large bon fire was reported burning day and night on Sandell Road.
Feb. 20
A white sedan was seen again at 8 a.m. on home video by mailbox on Viewmont Place, same as at 4:30 a.m.
A dark blue pickup was dumping garbage at a house with a for sale sign on Sunrise Boulevard.
Possible rape was reported at an address on a small road off N. West Camano Drive.
