Nov. 25
A large German Shepherd-type dog was in the caller's yard barking at the goats on Juniper Beach Road.
A black, four-door Kia went off the road near Highway 532 and Fox Trot Way.
Nov. 26
A caller reports they’re hunting ducks on the water close to N. Sunset Drive, and a homeowner is on the bluff yelling at them that they are on their property. They said they haven’t set foot on the shore.
A Fir Lane caller said neighbors behind their house are tearing down wetlands.
A Peach Place resident was reportedly assaulted by her stepfather.
A Hanstad Road resident said a neighbor down the street is playing loud music late at night.
Nov. 27
A brown horse with a blue blanket was in the intersection at N. Camano Ridge Road and W. Cross Island Road.
A Vesper Way man called for help, saying he was having breathing problems.
A cow was reported to be in the road near Highway 532 and N. Sunrise Boulevard.
A James Way caller said the neighbors got out of a truck and started yelling and threatening them.
A caller believed someone may have crashed through their yard on S. Camano Drive. They found headlights in the front yard.
Nov. 28
A caller on S. East Camano Drive said horses were on his property that do not belong to him. Another caller reported loose horses on S. East Camano Drive and Cavelero Road.
A caller said they may have lost a shotgun in the Leque Wildlife parking lot, and it may have fallen out of the truck.
A Moe Road caller reported a package was stolen Nov. 23.
A caller reported a person on a bus threatened a passenger with a knife. No knife was seen.
A caller found mail while walking in the area near Elhardt Street and Dan Street.
A head-on car accident involving a red sedan and a Toyota Prius was reported at Elger Bay Road and E. Mountain View Road.
A Partridge Lane caller reported mail and power tools have disappeared from the location over the previous two weeks.
Nov. 29
A father on Shumway Road said his son destroyed his house last night.
A Country Club Drive caller said a driftwood light that hangs on the side of the house and a metal statue were stolen from the front porch on Thanksgiving night.
A stolen trailer was dumped on Gilbertson Road a few weeks ago, and now a white SUV is there.
Nov. 30
A Mackenzie Drive caller said a man jumped the fence into their backyard then walked through their property, looked around and continued on toward the road.
A white hatchback was on fire on S. East Camano Drive near Patricia Ann Drive.
Callers on Shoreline Drive said loose dogs have been defecating on neighbors' lawns.
A caller on Crestview Drive said their landlord let a person into their home without permission.
A Stein Lane woman said a large white and black dog keeps showing up in her yard and is scaring her chickens.
Someone cut the lines inside an electrical box on W. Monticello Drive.
A Vine Maple Lane caller said a person is refusing to pay the second half of owed money for a set of golf clubs.
An injured owl was rescued from the middle of the road near Shawnee Lane.
A red Honda Civic driver on Highway 532 had a passenger hitting her while she was driving, according to a third party in the car.
Dec. 1
A caller on Durr Road said a loose dog chased them and bit their dog. The owner of dog was present but did not come to retrieve the dog.
An Ell Road jogger said an aggressive dog came barking at her. She said it’s an ongoing problem.
Dec. 2
A Shumway Road resident said he was assaulted, and his house has been trashed again by his son.
A man reported a car accident happened near E. Cross Island Road and Arrowhead Road when an orange Nissan pickup came into his lane of travel.
A caller on Dallman Road said a neighbor's dog came into her yard and attacked her dog.
Dec. 4
A resident near Cavalero County Park reported a commercial crab flatbed trailer piled with crab pots had been parked at the boat launch since Dec. 2. Cavalero Park, a day-park, is closed after dusk with no overnight parking.
