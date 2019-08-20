Island County Sheriff’s Office reported these recent calls:
Aug. 2
An unlocked vehicle was prowled overnight on Vista Del Mar Street.
Aid was called for a man who fell 10 feet with his ladder.
A 14-foot aluminum open boat with a black motor was reported drifting south, about 1.5 miles off Cama Beach State Park. No one seemed to be on board.
A white van parked on Sunrise Boulevard was reported to have two large German shepherds panting hard in the vehicle.
A white van pulling a utility trailer was taking up boat launch parking on Beach View Lane. Driver is painting a house in the area.
Caller asked what to do with a baby eagle that fell from a nest.
Caller at Camano Island State Park reported that a boy fell while riding a scooter and hit his head.
A man was “attacking” a statue on Arrowhead Road.
Aug. 3
Caller reported that a man came onto the property on N. East Camano Drive at 12:30 a.m., told the caller that he’d been up for days, said he’d stashed a stolen bike across the street.
Three callers reported neighbors lighting off fireworks around 1 a.m. at Haven Place and Jessica Drive. Another person called at 11:30 a.m. to complain of gunshots for the past hour in the same area.
Son threatening his parents on Terry Heights Lane had to be restrained.
Resident of Alta Via Drive wasn’t home, said the neighbors reported all the lights are on.
A man on Mountain View Road called to ask if he could take his kids and “take a week off from his wife.”
Owner of an RV park on Barnum Road advised that a couple in a white SUV was trying to stay overnight on the property. Owner called the next morning, saying the couple was still there, cooking breakfast.
Flashing lights and loud sounds of a possible night festival were reported on Smith Road.
Caller at 11 p.m. reported neighbors with very loud music on Sunset Drive, an ongoing problem. At 2:30 a.m., caller advised that the noise quieted for a while, but it’s loud again.
Caller reported a man “wigging out,” talking to himself and walking close to the road at night on East Camano Drive south of Terry’s Corner.
Aug. 4
Caller at 2 a.m. complained that the neighbor dog on Cook Road was barking continuously.
Caller reported an ongoing issue of someone taking crab from the crab pots overnight, even taking pots.
A car parked in the driveway was prowled overnight, items broken.
Neighbor on Patricia Ann Drive was reported burning brush.
Domestic violence victim on SR 532 advised that the abuser broke down the door and came in, won’t leave.
Aug. 5
Caller on E. North Camano Drive reported at 3 a.m. hearing continual loud bangs like a car accident.
Equipment was stolen from a location on SR 532.
Driver saw a car hit a deer on W. Cross Island Road then drive off. Deer was alive and injured.
Caller was concerned about a nonverbal manic sister who was last known to be living out of her vehicle and out of contact since July 31.
A 64-year-old man was discovered dead on Lake Drive.
Caller reported a damaged fence on Breezy Point Road.
A vehicle was prowled on San Juan Drive.
A woman snuffed “Dust Off” then convulsed on the ground on E. North Camano Drive.
A black Dodge Ram pickup was swerving and tailgating on East Camano Drive near Patricia Ann Drive. Driver possibly had been drinking.
Someone on Hemlock Drive reported being verbally threatened over a Craigslist sale.
Neighbors on Sunset Drive were yelling a lot, possibly partying, at 11:30 p.m.
Aug. 6
Caller advised that a racial slur was on the welcome sign at Terry’s Corner where people usually put birthday messages.
A check was stolen from a mailbox on Cascade View Drive.
Dog on South Camano Drive was barking again.
Two calls came in from S. East Camano Drive a minute apart. First caller said a man pinned her against a car. Second caller said a woman punched him in the face.
A heavy set woman in black pants and a black/orange tank top was “sucking” on a can of air in a transit bus stop on N. East Camano Drive.
The signal light on East Camano and McElroy drives wasn’t working properly.
Multiple flags on flag poles were stolen, their lanyards cut the night before on E. North Camano Drive.
Caller on Sunset Drive said he heard a baby crying that morning. When he looked outside, he saw a tan animal that he believes was a cougar.
Aug. 7
A silver car with no lights on was roaming the neighborhood of Shamrock Lane.
Caller reported at 3:45 a.m. that someone broke into a car on Maple Street and stole climbing equipment within the past four hours.
Several vehicles on Tarragon Avenue and Henning Drive were prowled with items taken in the early morning.
Caller stated someone just threatened to shoot him after a road rage incident on Tarragon Avenue. Caller had been tailgated by a neighbor who is “always threatening me,” drives a white Dodge Magnum and has a silver and black handgun.
Workers found camping gear in a Portapotty on Fifth Street, possibly related to vehicle prowls in the area.
A goat was loose, walking along the side of Lehman and Patricia Ann drives.
Caller complained that someone was burning in the area of Melissa Street during the burn ban.
Caller on Burke Drive said a car was broken into that morning; some items were recovered nearby.
Caller requested a welfare check for an elderly man who seemed unconscious in a car parked in a lot, “unknown if sleeping or worse.”
