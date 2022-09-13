Aug. 31
Juveniles were reported throwing glass onto the road at Jade Street.
Drywall was reported blocking the roadway at Ekle Street.
Illegal crabbing was reported at East Camano Drive.
The front window was broken at a business on Elger Bay Road.
Sept. 2
A debit card was stolen and used to make purchases on Fir Lane.
A herd of goats was in the roadway on Arrowhead Road.
A trespasser opened a gate letting animals out on Solar Way.
Sept. 3
A tree blocked both lanes causing a power outage on Maple Grove Road.
Goats were reported in the roadway on Arrowhead Road.
Sept. 6
Trespassers fishing on private property refused to leave when requested on Fay Lane.
A baby chick was reported stolen at East Camano Drive.
A horse was reported in the roadway and a second horse on the roadside at North Camano Drive.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.