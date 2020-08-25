Aug. 6
A caller on Shoreline Drive reported a 45-foot sailboat drifted in to the bay where it was secured it to a mooring buoy, but no one had come for it.
A caller on Lehman Drive reported four 8-year-old boys vandalized their tractor.
A Sunset Drive caller witnessed a pit bull at the beach that seemed extremely hungry and had sores all over it.
Aug. 7
A woman on Magnolia Lane reported that she was assaulted by her neighbor.
Aug. 8
A caller on Sunset Drive reported being assaulted by a man in a gray hoodie, black pants and hat.
A caller on Can Ku Road reported their donation bin was stolen.
A man at Seashore Lane reported that three unleashed bull mastiffs attacked him on the beach.
Aug. 9
A caller on Saylor Road reported that their neighbor was naked in front of the house.
A woman reported a hit-and-run at Mountain View Road. A silver Honda reportedly ran over her foot and left.
Aug. 10
A caller on Second Street reported that their brother was assaulting his dad.
Aug. 11
A woman on South Camano Drive reported that her friend is hitting her car with a golf club.
A wallet was reported found on East Camano Drive.
A caller at Hole 15 on Camaloch Golf Course reported being assaulted after a disagreement on the course.
A South Camano Drive caller reported that her red 1973 Volkswagen bug was stolen. A witness reported a gray truck with a U-Haul trailer took it.
A caller reported some lost items when their vehicle broken into on James Way. Video from the scene shows a suspect.
A vehicle reportedly ran into a house on Utsalady Road.
