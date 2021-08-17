Aug. 5
There was a man in the bushes at the end of Aspen Drive.
People were burning yard debris on Pleasant Lane.
There was a non-injury collision on N. East Camano Drive.
Aug. 6
Several reports of dogs barking for hours were made on Shannaron Lane, on John Street and on Dolphin Street.
A caller on Michael Way reported mail theft.
Cool Road caller reported people were burning debris in their backyard.
A Good Road man found a lost black and white husky.
A wallet was found on Lowell Point Road.
Aug. 7
A brown and white pit bull was running loose near View Street and Holloway Lane.
A recreational fire was reported on S. East Camano Drive.
Aug. 8
A silver Acura was parked in the middle of the road near N. East Camano Drive and E. Camano Hill Road. The driver appeared asleep.
A boat washed ashore at Madrona Beach.
A hit-and-run was reported near W. Monticello Drive and Lost Lake Road. The fleeing vehicle was a beige Chevy Tahoe.
Aug. 9
A Lucky Lane dog had chewed through its collar and broke loose.
A Newell Road man said a peahen and her chick are on his property.
Aug. 10
A Shoreline Drive caller reported identity theft.
A caller reported two dogs locked in a Prius near Subway. The windows were up, and the dogs were panting.
