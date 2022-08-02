July 20
A vehicle was broken into and items were stolen on Hill Street.
July 21
A burglary was reported on Lake Grove Road.
July 22
Gas was reported stolen at a business on Brokaw Road.
July 23
A vehicle was prowled and a catalytic converter stolen at Fairview Street.
A boat flashing a red SOS signal 2 miles offshore was seen from Mabana Heights Road.
July 24
Multiple vehicle prowls were reported on Dry Lake Road.
Video footage of an attempted burglary was reported on Mystic Place.
A woman reported she had been assaulted on Vesper Way.
There were two reports of vehicle prowls on Forest Hill Road.
Three trucks with trailers were parked blocking the roadway on Utsalady Point Road.
July 25
A boat was reported stolen at Highland Drive.
July 26
A theft was reported on Lake Drive.
A dog was attacked and bitten by a neighbor dog on Driftwood Shores Road.
