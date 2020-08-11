July 23
A man on Magnolia Lane reported that a bat was in his bedroom. He was referred to state wildlife and pest control.
July 25
A Great Dane got loose on Holbeck Drive and knocked down an 86-year-old man who hit his head.
A caller off of Maple Grove Road found an empty 12-foot boat with wheels on the back and motor but no occupant.
Three sheep were blocking the road near Lowell Point Road and West Mountain View Road.
The engine of a 37-foot sailboat was reported overheating with a 75-year-old man and two passengers aboard north of Browns Point in Utsalady Bay.
July 27
A caller on South East Camano Drive reported there was a bear in their backyard and the dog scared it off. It was last seen heading south down East Camano Drive.
A two-car accident was reported at North Sunrise Boulevard and Othello Road.
A store manager reported having video footage of a theft that occurred at the store on North East Camano Drive; pieces of equipment were stolen.
July 28
Possible stolen mail and opened packages including prescriptions were found strewn about on Lowell Point Road.
A caller on Adeline Lane reported receiving a fake unemployment check.
