July 7
A person was walking in the roadway with a shopping cart blocking traffic at Smith Road.
July 8
Two different people called to report an altercation involving a woman being injured with a knife at Arrowhead Road.
July 10
A kayaker was seen waving a white flag and an oar about a quarter-mile from shore off of Fay Lane.
A 40-foot vessel was reportedly taking on water about a half-mile from shore at N. Sunset Drive.
July 11
A wedding ring was reported stolen at Pilchuck Drive.
A person in a cape was reported walking down the middle of the road blocking traffic at Smith Road.
A vehicle crashed into a pole deploying an airbag and blocking the roadway at Sunset Drive.
July 13
A boat was reported missing from its mooring at Shore Drive.
Multiple vehicles blocking the roadway were reported at Comet Way.
A flatbed trailer was reported blocking the road at Mountain View Road.
