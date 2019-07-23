Island County Sheriff’s deputies received these recent calls on Camano:
July 4
Caller alone on a boat off Lowell Point Road reported loss of lights and minimal phone service.
Caller reported a man waving arms for help from a boat in the water about a quarter mile south of Barnum Point.
A boat was reported missing off Cascade View Drive.
A large beach fire was reported off end of Barnum Road.
Caller reported a house on fire on Beach Drive, possibly related to a brush fire.
A large brush pile fire was reported on Thompson Drive.
July 5
A fire on the beach off Iverson Road was reported as caused by fireworks but seemed under control.
Caller on Country Club Drive reported a motor and red metal gas can were stolen from a boat; saw it happen on camera.
An eagle couldn’t get out of a chicken coop on Livingston Bay Road. WDFW was advised.
Road blocked: Caller on Fir Lane reported a Honda Civic. Call at Utsalady Bay launch reported a dark blue BMW SUV.
Caller on Goldberry Lane reported a cancelled credit card was being used fraudulently.
Car ran over bushes, curb and into a parked vehicle on Elger Bay Road. No apparent injuries; involved parties are talking.
Inquiry about legality of hunting on Camano with bow and arrows.
Caller at Maple Grove Road reported seven people in a small boat about 500 yards off shore, appear to have been drinking heavily, heading north.
Caller on Selkirk Drive reported seeing someone outside looking into daughter’s bedroom window. Didn’t see where the person went.
Fireworks complaints: After 9 p.m., five callers reported giant fireworks and mortars being used, along with a loud party.
July 6
Caller on Karen Ann Drive needs help getting impounded vehicle released.
Two callers reported hearing gunshots from Orchard Lane area.
Caller on Wayne’s Ridge Circle asked for assistance after working for a month without getting paid.
Non-injury vehicle incident reported at Terry’s Corner.
A verbal domestic dispute was reported at Anadar Place.
A man wearing a red hat was reported on Selkirk Drive tapping on a window, similar to prior night report.
July 7
Caller on Heather Drive reported someone was leaving after hitting people.
A camper was reported as abandoned in front of house on W. Dry Lake Road.
Caller on Roys Place reported an assault from June 23; report required for payment of victim’s medical bills.
White Hyundai with tinted windows drove past house on Lochwood Drive; occupant took pictures of caller’s child and contents of open garage.
Child on Livingston Bay Shore Drive reported stepdad was hitting child’s mom.
Caller on Chapman Road reported a large burn pile producing lots of smoke. Another caller on Valley Street and one on Vesper Way reported seeing smoke.
Caller on Utsalady Road reported someone cutting down bushes and trees in wetlands behind location.
Someone with a camper at north end of property on S. East Camano Drive was “passed out” in sleeping bag in the grass by the camper.
Male diabetic found unconscious on floor of home on Gladstone Drive.
July 8
Caller on Anadar Place reported two male making threats to her husband, said one of them has a gun.
Caller on Conklin Drive reported mail stolen.
Dead fawn reported on road shoulder of W. North Camano Drive.
Caller on Lake Drive reported just noticing jewelry and other items were taken after he was arrested several weeks ago.
Caller on Loganberry Lane found neighbor deceased in bathroom.
Caller on Conklin Drive reported that landlord accused caller of stealing mail.
An abandoned camper was reported on W. Dry Lake Road.
Mail carrier reported a resident on South Camano Drive backed out of driveway and hit the mail vehicle.
Caller reported an aluminum Lund boat tied up at caller’s dock at Salt Spray Road over the July 4 holiday hasn’t been removed yet.
Camaloch Golf Course employee keeps driving on caller’s driveway on Mackenzie Drive.
Neighbors parking in caller’s parking spot on Melissa Street caused altercation when caller tried to get mail.
Caller on Graham Drive reported yelling and cussing going on “all night,” sounds like kids playing video games.
July 9
A Hyundai Elantra went off South Camano Drive and flipped over. Male occupant crawled out.
Caller reported a semi-truck lost its log trailer, which landed in a ditch off Highway 532. Man is trying to redirect traffic by himself.
A black truck was reported illegally parked near overflow parking at Iverson Beach.
