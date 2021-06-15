June 2
A caller said someone driving a silver VW Jetta was behind the grocery store looking into containers with a flashlight at 2 a.m.
A vehicle prowl was reported on Lowell Point Road.
Three dogs have been coming onto property on S. East Camano Drive. The dogs charged at the caller when she tried to get them to leave.
June 3
A driver on Lochwood Drive called in that a semi hit the power line. The line was down on the ground and across the driver’s car.
An unoccupied green and blue vessel out of Lake Tapps was washed ashore at Shervin Road.
A Shoreline Drive caller advised that a vessel sunk and requested a check for leaking oil.
After an Oak Ridge Drive man passed away, a family member reported that the gun he kept in his bedroom was missing.
June 4
A 50-foot trolling yacht was sighted drifting off South Camano Drive with its mooring lights on.
A car hit a deer on Highway 532 and Smith Road.
A truck and trailer were parked for two days at the boat ramp at Utsalady Point Road and Shore Drive, blocking access.
June 5
An aggressive Shepherd mix was loose on Dodge Road.
A Fox Street caller said he put a down payment on a trailer and now the seller won’t let him look at the trailer or return the money.
Reckless driving was reported when one vehicle passed another on the shoulder at N. East Camano Drive and Cross Island Road.
A car flipped over on Arrowhead Road.
June 6
A caller complained of someone asking for money and making deals in a store’s parking lot on Elger Bay Road.
June 8
Underage drinking was reported at English Boom County Park.
Traffic backed up when vehicles had to go around five concrete blocks in the roadway at Highway 532 and Good Road.
An Iverson Road caller complained of a bonfire on the beach in the nearby park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.