Island County Sheriff’s reported these recent incidents
Sept. 17
A welfare check was requested for an elderly woman on South Camano Drive, south of Awa Lane, who was leaning forward and carrying many things that were slipping out of her hands.
A welfare check was requested for a woman who was pulled over on Utsalady Road, slumped over in a gray sedan.
Vehicles were broken into during the night on Edinburgh Drive, items taken.
Sept. 26
Vaping pens were found in a ditch at Chick and Arrowhead roads.
White fiberglass 6-foot boat is missing, possibly drifted from area near Bretland Road.
Sept. 27
Neighbors on James Way were playing loud music with the door wide open late at night.
Sept. 28
Caller reported a suspicious driver looking into mailboxes around Camaloch. When caller confronted him, he said swore, said he was a mailman.
Animal shelter asked for help with a belligerent pet owner whose dog has been impounded multiple times.
Rapid gunfire was reported in the Point Lowell area.
An older blue 30-foot fishing boat was loose offshore near Port Susan Terrace.
Sept. 29
Someone in a small sedan was going round and round the area of Chapman and Camano Hill roads burning rubber at 1 a.m.
A man, liquor bottle in hand, was talking to a stop sign near the plaza at 1 p.m.
A disabled sailboat was out of gas off Rocky Point with two adults onboard.
A man was seen riding around the area of N. Sunrise Boulevard wearing a uniform that says “Police.”
Someone broke into a house on Glacier Peak Drive and turned on the water, flooding the house.
A deer with a broken leg was found on a driveway off Dry Lake Road.
A deer was reported in the center of West Camano Drive between Douglas Lane and Sunset Drive.
Someone broke into motorhome on Tarragon Avenue and stole a safe.
Oct. 1
People with flashlights were on the beach near Shore Drive.
A white Jeep or Durango “braked checked” another driver, nearly causing a collision on SR 532 at Good Road.
Oct. 2
Burglar broke a lock and stole tools from a commercial shed on Sunrise Boulevard.
A blue minivan was parked in the woods on Triangle Cove Road with smoke rolling out of the windows.
Man threatened a messenger and kicked in the side of the truck door when served a subpoena on Hanstad Road.
Another dead dear on Douglas Lane; a car hit a deer on Elger Bay Road; an owl was injured on North Camano Drive and dogs were running in and out of traffic on Monticello Drive and Elger Bay Road.
