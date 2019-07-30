Island County Sheriff’s received these recent calls:
July 10
A vehicle was in the ditch on the north end of Arrowhead Road.
An 11-foot aluminum Starcraft boat was missing from the beach near Alder Street. Owner wasn’t sure if it had been stolen or if it floated away.
A school bus driver reported a large branch on the power line on the north end of Arrowhead Road after going into the other lane to avoid it.
Caller on Burke Drive complained of a smoky burn-barrel fire in an adjacent lot. Another call reported the burn barrel fire on Burke Drive was put out, then a man started it again.
Dead deer was in the ditch off Lowell Point Road by the state park.
The burn ban was violated on Pinehurst Court.
Caller suspects that an ex-roommate keyed their vehicle for “no reason.”
Tenant in the W. Camano Hill area said the landlord is threatening her and accusing her of stealing laundry.
July 11
A rooster was hanging out at the state park for a few days.
Someone found a 19-foot black-hulled boat with a wood cabin drifting and tied it to a buoy near Blackberry Lane.
Caller on MacKenzie Drive reported that the neighbor leaves water on outside, an ongoing problem. The water floods underneath the caller’s house.
A boat was reported stolen after it was parked at the boat launch on Utsalady Point Road. Someone in the area said they saw the boat leaving toward Whidbey Island at 2 a.m.
July 12
Person on Dry Lake Road said someone stole her identity and opened a bank account in her name.
Neighbor’s puppy has been “screaming” inside the house on Shuksan Drive, ongoing issue for weeks.
July 13
A loose Husky was found on Sands View Road.
Someone reported a large pet pig at his gate on Loganberry Lane.
Someone on Country Club Drive found a dead cat in her front yard. It looked like it had been attacked.
A yard waste bin was missing from a home on Scotland Drive.
Someone reported burning garbage was emitting a lot of smoke near Lake Drive.
Caller on Aspen Drive reported neighbors swearing at each other and could hear furniture crashing.
Someone in a silver Chevy pickup was seen stealing a 10-foot boat from Sunset Drive.
A loud party was reported at 11 p.m. near Roys Place and View Street.
July 14
Caller spotted people trespassing at 12:45 a.m. at a property on West Camano Drive and damaging a tractor.
Neighbor dogs were barking all day on South Camano Drive.
Mail and possibly packages were stolen from a mailbox on Stein Lane.
Caller on Juniper Point Lane woke up and discovered several cars, including his own, were prowled and his bicycle was stolen.
Caller on West Camano Drive said the “yard guy” threatened to put a lien on the caller’s house if he wasn’t paid another $400.
A large porcupine was in a backyard on Graham Drive at 10 p.m. and attacked the dogs. Caller was referred to state wildlife.
July 15
A vehicle was prowled on Terrace Place, leaving the doors unlocked and taking sunglasses.
Caller got lost while following a map and asked for help while riding a bike in the area of Edgewood Drive and Mountain View Road.
Neighbors are loudly arguing again on their deck on Sunset Drive, an ongoing issue.
July 16
Two different callers reported a possible cougar Monday night in Camaloch. One said it was walking down MacBrae Drive; the other saw it near the community pool.
Caller near Camano Ridge and Cross Island roads reported a white van had followed and tried to hit them.
Caller on Mabana Road said someone drove to the boat launch in a black Ford pickup, buried something in the sand and left in a hurry.
Dog attacked another dog on West Camano Drive. Owners exchanged information but the owner of the attacking dog gave incorrect information.
Caller at a Grandview Avenue location was shoved across a room by a subcontractor.
Caller reported that son stole and wrote a check; credit cards are missing.
July 17
A woman was seen running inside a house in the Olympic and Maple streets area where her trespassing has been an ongoing issue.
A man parked for more than 15 minutes in a fire lane near the coffee shop on East Camano Drive got hostile when asked to move his vehicle.
Caller reported a utility pole on Admiralty Way was ready to fall, and her husband was holding it up with a post. Wave Broadband was aware of the broken pole.
A bus driver called to report an intoxicated man, who had passed out at the bus station.
July 18
Safety glass was in the roadway for 100 yards on East Camano Drive between Sunrise Boulevard and Cross Island Road.
Caller’s truck was egged by occupants of a silver hatchback SUV driving by on Monticello Drive and Elger Bay Road.
A deer was hit and laying, still alive, near North Camano Drive near Campbell Road.
A turtle was found on the beach near Beach Drive.
Residents on Falcon Road have an ongoing issue with outside neighbor dogs barking throughout the day.
A female shoplifter on East Camano Drive was reported placing items in her purse in a store’s healthcare aisle.
A boy was approached on Holbeck Drive by a man in a light blue-green vehicle driven by an older woman with short white hair and glasses. The man offered the boy money in exchange for a haircut.
July 19
Caller reported that a person with a lot of belongings on their bicycle pulled up to an abandoned residence on Melissa Street.
A Dodge Durango was prowled while parked at Camano Ridge Preserve.
Caller witnessed someone in a small, old station wagon taking mail out of caller’s mailbox on Brentwood Drive.
Caller said someone on Pleasant View Street was burning vegetation, not in a burn pit.
As a caller on Brindle Place reported a box truck driving through the neighborhood, crossing the ditch line, the truck drove through the caller’s yard.
July 20
Caller at 6 a.m. said dogs had been barking for hours, thinks their owners board dogs on Cascade View Drive.
A dead coyote was partially blocking South Camano Drive near Irenella Lane.
A driver reported a hazardous situation with people parking and walking across SR 532 to a church yard sale.
Caller on Bonnie Lane reported a silver minivan tore down the road, took out a mailbox in the neighbor’s yard then continued on.
Caller reported noise nuisance from gun shots on Sandell Road.
Boater with disabled boat asked someone to call in near Camano Island State Park and requested assistance.
Caller on Poplar Lane was having trouble breathing due to smoke from neighbor’s property.
Caller reported an ongoing issue on Camano Ridge Road with juveniles speeding excessively and “doing burn outs.”
Complaint of burning on Vine Maple Lane and N. East Camano Drive despite burn ban.
A rowboat flipped near the shore by Brokaw Road. Caller advised a drunken man was in the water.
July 21
A vehicle crashed into another at 3:30 a.m. on Utsalady Road. One driver left, running down the road.
