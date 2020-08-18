July 30
A manager at a N. East Camano Drive store reported that a man stole a cart of alcohol and left northbound on foot.
July 31
A man on Jessica Drive reported there was a dog chasing his horses.
Aug. 1
A woman on Shore Drive reported her husband’s aluminum fishing boat was overturned about 50 yards from shore.
Aug. 2
A caller at Maple Grove Boat Launch reported needing a tow. The caller tried to launch, but the boat was still on trailer and the vehicle was sitting in 2 feet of water.
A caller near Madrona Beach Road and North Sunset Drive reported their dingy was stolen from the beach.
Aug. 3
A caller on Rolling Drive reported having had some strange items placed in their mailbox for the past couple weeks, such as fish and a cup of urine.
Aug. 4
A boat was reported stolen from near the boat ramp overnight on Shoreline Drive.
A caller on Vista Del Mar Street reported that two women were going around the neighborhood offering to deliver ballots.
Aug. 5
A purse was taken from a white Honda Fit at English Boom Park.
